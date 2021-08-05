Rumble on the Mountain 7 to focus on tensions between City of Flagstaff, indigenous communities

This Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater, local singer-songwriter Ed Kabotie is bringing the Rumble on the Mountain back for the seventh year in a row. The event strives to build solidarity for the sacred lands and spaces of the Colorado Plateau, and promises the usual lineup of Indigenous artists, speakers and performers.
But this year, Kabotie said Rumble on the Mountain 7 will take a “laser-focused” approach to address tensions between Indigenous peoples and the City of Flagstaff.
“The way I see it, Flagstaff holds the potential to be a beacon of light. Flagstaff holds the potential to be an example to the entire world,” Kabotie told the Arizona Daily Sun. “My hope is that the show will send a message to those who listen and show them a glimpse of that vision."
The approach is unlike that of previous years, which have addressed various issues across the plateau. This year’s event is appropriately titled “Welcome to Flagstaff” or “WTF,” said Kabotie, who is from the Hopi and Tewa Tribes.
“Flagstaff is situated in the heart of a sacred landscape and is surrounded by multiple Native American Nations. My hope is that Rumble on the Mountain 7 will help us realize the potential of Flagstaff to be a beacon of conscious understanding to our region and country."
Rumble on the Mountain 7 plans to address three timely issues: the protection of the Little Colorado River and confluence with the Grand Canyon; the widespread incarceration of Native American people in Flagstaff; and Snowbowl’s continued use of reclaimed water and development on sacred lands.
Kabotie explained that the goal is to create a dialogue between city officials and policy makers. He hopes that shedding light on past and present conflicts between the City of Flagstaff and neighboring indigenous communities, the event can foster a better understanding.
“It feels like now we're just at odds, you know, and I think that's really too bad,” Kabotie said. “I feel that the culture of Flagstaff has very much benefited from the communities around them.”
Kabotie said he invited Flagstaff city officials to come see the show free-of-cost, and hopes they will take him up on the invitation.
“That's the significance of inviting city officials to this particular show, because this particular show is laser-focused on Flagstaff,” Kabotie said.
The all-ages event will feature speakers and performers from the Hopi Nation, including Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma, former Hopi Chairman Vernon Masayesva, the Antelope Track Dance Group, World Champion Hoop Dancer Derrick Davis, recording artist Ryon Polequaptewa, and Ed Kabotie & Tha ‘Yoties.
Those who plan to attend in-person will be required to provide proof of vaccination at entry, and tickets are limited to 130 guests. Kabotie said the event’s attendance is capped at about one-eighth of the capacity of a typical year.
The event will take place at the Orpheum on Saturday from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Tickets will cost $15 for adults, $10 for students and $8 for those ages 12-and-under. Masks will be provided and encouraged.
Tickets can be purchased on the Orpheum website: www.orpheumflagstaff.com. For those who cannot attend in-person, the show will also stream live on www.facebook.com/edkabotie and www.youtube.com/edkabotie.