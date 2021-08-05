Rumble on the Mountain 7 to focus on tensions between City of Flagstaff, indigenous communities

This Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater, local singer-songwriter Ed Kabotie is bringing the Rumble on the Mountain back for the seventh year in a row. The event strives to build solidarity for the sacred lands and spaces of the Colorado Plateau, and promises the usual lineup of Indigenous artists, speakers and performers.

But this year, Kabotie said Rumble on the Mountain 7 will take a “laser-focused” approach to address tensions between Indigenous peoples and the City of Flagstaff.

“The way I see it, Flagstaff holds the potential to be a beacon of light. Flagstaff holds the potential to be an example to the entire world,” Kabotie told the Arizona Daily Sun. “My hope is that the show will send a message to those who listen and show them a glimpse of that vision."

The approach is unlike that of previous years, which have addressed various issues across the plateau. This year’s event is appropriately titled “Welcome to Flagstaff” or “WTF,” said Kabotie, who is from the Hopi and Tewa Tribes.

“Flagstaff is situated in the heart of a sacred landscape and is surrounded by multiple Native American Nations. My hope is that Rumble on the Mountain 7 will help us realize the potential of Flagstaff to be a beacon of conscious understanding to our region and country."