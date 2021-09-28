Red Cross in search of Flagstaff volunteers following disaster-stricken summer

Lesly Livingston approached a home right down the street from her own. It was completely gutted of the furniture and flooring, and water lines were visible up to four and a half feet high on the walls, she recalls.
“I remember all of the people that came out to help the residents get their stuff as we tried to salvage things and fix the house,” she said.
Livingston has responded to many crises in more than a decade as an American Red Cross volunteer in northern Arizona, but remembers this experience in particular from this past summer, which saw intense wildfire and monsoon activity.
Now, as the weather begins to settle down, regional Red Cross officials say they could use more volunteers like Livingston to respond to future disasters. That need is especially prevalent in Coconino County.
“As we start to wind down and come out of monsoon season, we have a chance to really evaluate who we have, who's doing what and who's still in the game,” Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Saylor Caudill said.
The number of active volunteers in Coconino County currently is 10, but Caudill explained that the Red Cross could really use about five more dedicated volunteers in the area.
The extra sets of hands are not only crucial to providing relief during flooding and wildfire events, but also in the response to individual incidents. Caudill explained that the Red Cross has organized a Disaster Action Team responsible for responding to home fires all over Coconino County, including the Navajo Nation and Hopi.
“I would be thrilled if we could bring on just a few more solid folks who are willing to go out and respond to those calls. Our volunteers right now come in at all times of the day and night,” Caudill said. “We need additional help to get the work done.”
Caudill said the need for additional volunteers has only been exacerbated by disasters occurring across the nation. Just recently, a number of local responders were deployed to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“When we have folks deployed or occupied elsewhere, that sometimes sets our local team back a little bit,” they explained. “As disasters increase, clearly the need for volunteers increases too.”
Caudill is responsible for recruiting Red Cross volunteers in central and northern Arizona, and also in the northwestern corner of New Mexico. They recalled looking for additional volunteers as the region grappled with widespread wildfire and flooding activity.
“It was really a frantic search for people that could show up and help out with one or more of these disasters,” Caudill said. “Plus, all the while, we're trying to make sure our volunteers don’t get burned out and that we can still respond to local home fires.”
Flagstaff residents may recall the Red Cross shelter that was set up at Sinagua Middle School in June after the Rafael Fire caused several nearby communities and campgrounds to be evacuated.
Livingston said she feels called to help her neighbors in those situations because it is an opportunity “to do something good for the community.”
“When you have four-and-a-half feet of water in your house, that's an inconceivable amount of damage,” she said, recalling the volunteers that helped her neighbor. “And you know, that's really the whole purpose of volunteering, people coming together and helping each other.”
Caudill said becoming a volunteer is also an opportunity to learn. The Red Cross offers free training for volunteers in different areas of relief, and it is up to the individual to decide when and where they are able to respond.
But the current need, according to Caudill, is to find volunteers that are willing to travel and respond to incidents across northern Arizona. Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross can email Saylor.Caudill@Redcross.org or call 928-856-2417.