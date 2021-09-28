Red Cross in search of Flagstaff volunteers following disaster-stricken summer

Lesly Livingston approached a home right down the street from her own. It was completely gutted of the furniture and flooring, and water lines were visible up to four and a half feet high on the walls, she recalls.

“I remember all of the people that came out to help the residents get their stuff as we tried to salvage things and fix the house,” she said.

Livingston has responded to many crises in more than a decade as an American Red Cross volunteer in northern Arizona, but remembers this experience in particular from this past summer, which saw intense wildfire and monsoon activity.

Now, as the weather begins to settle down, regional Red Cross officials say they could use more volunteers like Livingston to respond to future disasters. That need is especially prevalent in Coconino County.

“As we start to wind down and come out of monsoon season, we have a chance to really evaluate who we have, who's doing what and who's still in the game,” Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Saylor Caudill said.

The number of active volunteers in Coconino County currently is 10, but Caudill explained that the Red Cross could really use about five more dedicated volunteers in the area.