Proposed ballot initiative could be 'game changer' for Coconino's struggling fire districts

A proposed ballot initiative could be a lifesaver for struggling fire districts throughout Coconino County and the state.

Fire districts are often the primary -- and only -- emergency service readily available for large parts of northern Arizona. They provide fire and medical services for rural areas ranging from Munds Park and Timberline to the far northern stretches of the state and remote highways. They're often the only resource for miles across interstates 17 and 40, providing fire, emergency and medical services to both residents and travelers.

But fire officials say they are in a crisis. They're strapped for funding, short on manpower and lacking the necessary equipment and training.

"We're being severely burned by a slow-moving financial crisis we all saw coming," Bryan Jeffries, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, said.

Fire districts are cash strapped -- literally. Unlike municipal fire departments, their only funding comes from property taxes and there's a cap on how much they can receive.

"Fire districts have really struggled for a long time,' Summit Fire Chief Mark Gaillard said. "It's already difficult to provide services in rural areas, and then our districts have limitations on how much we can tax and grow, and it makes it difficult to make it sustainable."

Arizona's firefighters are turning to voters to solve the crisis by trying to get the Arizona Fire District Safety Act on the November ballot. The act would generate an estimated $150 million annually for Arizona's 144 fire districts by temporarily increasing the state's sale tax by one-tenth of a cent for each dollar spent -- about one penny for every $10 spent.

The temporary increase would remain in place until 2041. It would take the pressure off the fire districts, and ensure firefighters get the training and equipment they need to provide the needed level of service, according to Jeffries.

Numerous districts across the state have struggled with concerns about staffing, quality of service and response times in recent years. Attrition levels are at an all-time high and districts like Summit have turned to less-than-ideal solutions in an attempt to fill the gaps. District officials are currently weighing whether to combine two fire stations -- which would result in the closure of one of the locations -- in order to improve staffing levels and meet industry standards.

However, residents questioned how response times would be impacted in emergency situations where minutes can make a difference.

The plan would only provide a temporary fix for the larger issues plaguing the district.

Summit officials said they are struggling to maintain staffing, with many leaving for other departments due to insufficient pay and benefits. Approximately 42% of people hired since 2016 have left.

If the measure makes it onto the November ballot and is approved by voters, Gaillard said the Arizona Fire District Safety Act would be a "game changer" for rural departments like Summit. It would allow them, he said, to "keep their heads above water" and make major strides toward being financial sustainable.

"The ability to have a safe number of firefighters staffed, be a good employer, replace equipment…. That's all at stake with this," said Gaillard, who is also the chief of the Flagstaff Fire Department.

"I don't know if there's been a more important piece of governance for fire districts in … forever," he added.

The measure, which is sponsored by Sen. Paul Boyer of Glendale, is scheduled to get a hearing before the Committee on Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Monday.

Jeffries urged residents to contact their local legislators and tell them they want the chance to vote on the Arizona Fire District Safety Act.

"Our firefighters, paramedics, EMT are who you call for help, and right now we need Arizona's help," he added. "We need them to support their local fire departments and districts and provide them with the fuel they need."

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

