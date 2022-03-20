Priced out: The faces of Flagstaff's housing crisis

“The only people who seem to be able to afford to live here anymore are rich people,” said an unnamed respondent quoted in Flagstaff’s 10-year housing plan.

The statement is a grim summary of a growing divide that has been documented to death by data from the last 10 years — 119% increase in median home price, 16% increase in incomes, nearly 60% of Flagstaff residents looking for a way out. The causes of the divide are many, ranging from Flagstaff’s desirable location to second homes, stagnant wages, oppressive legislature and more.

While there are many people working hard to make things better, even those organizations dedicated to housing solutions are struggling to keep up with a surging need.

But facts and figures only go so far in communicating the human experience of Flagstaff’s housing crisis.

The Arizona Daily Sun has compiled a range of stories from people who have been priced out of the city, those who have left Flagstaff, wished they could or are still fighting to afford living in a place they love. It’s an incomplete look at the affected community. It doesn’t include perspectives from the unsheltered population in Flagstaff -- which deserve address in their own right. Rather, the focus of this compilation is on people who have shelter and are struggling to keep it.

Note: All the following statements were sourced from Flagstaff community members who voluntarily shared their stories. Some of the statements are attributed to pseudonyms at the request of sources who feared retaliation from employers or landlords. In other words, when housing is as fragile as it is in Flagstaff, even free speech can be risky.

The People

Name: TaNee Townsend

Occupation(s): Childcare specialist, photographer

TaNee Townsend entered the rental market with two children in 2018 after she went through a divorce. While searching for housing, she found an affordable place that would only offer a six-month lease.

“Sure enough, come June, they listed it,” she said.

That began a long string of bouncing her family from short-term lease to short-term lease.

“Each time I went, the rent price kept going up more and more,” she said.

Her most recently lodging was affordable — about $1000 a month — but she soon had to leave when the landlord upped the price to $1,500 a month overnight.

Fortunately, Townsend has found a house in Mountainaire, but said that it was extremely competitive.

“I needed to show three and a half times rent in monthly income.”

She said she barely got in.

“And I have a pretty stable job. I work for North Country Healthcare as a child development specialist.”

Now Townsend is on a year lease and she can’t relax.

“I'm horrified they're going to sell it,” she said.

Townsend said she would leave town if not for the fact that she co-parents with her ex-husband, whose status as a disabled veteran has provided him with access to reliable affordable housing. Courts usually frown upon uprooting children, so if she tried to move on, she would likely forfeit her 50/50 rights as a parent.

“I’m sort of stuck here,” she said.

She often feels a pressure to rush into a new relationship just to be able to afford rent.

“I feel like I've gone back 50 years as a woman,” she said. “It’s like I need to be married to make it. Great.”

She’s familiar with the city’s 10-year housing plan, but finds that timeline discouraging.

“Ten years won’t do me any good if they sell the house at the end of this lease,” she said.

Name: “Robbie Rogers”

Occupation(s): Full-time music teacher, sound system installer, house painter

“Robbie Rogers” was born in Flagstaff in 1979. He and his wife are currently raising three children in the city, and for the past 13 years they have been renting a house in University Heights.

“Being born and raised here, I saw it all go down,” Rogers said. “I saw the crash in 2008. I rented this place in 2009. Shortly after I moved in, I saw the Airbnb craze.”

For the past decade, Rogers said he has been in conversations about how unregulated short-term rentals would impact the housing market.

“I just saw everybody complaining about it, saying all kinds of bad things would happen. And now I’m seeing it happen.”

This year, Rogers’ landlord decided to sell the house in University Heights to pay off another property. Roger’s can’t afford to buy because he hasn’t been able to qualify for an adequate loan. He says he can’t get through to lenders.

“It’s like, 'What do you mean I can't afford a mortgage for $1,500 a month?” he said. “I've been paying $2,000 a month in rent for the past 20 years. It doesn't add up. It doesn't make sense.”

Now Rogers and his family are on the hunt for a new home, but if it doesn’t work out, he says he knows his gifts will be appreciated elsewhere.

“I love my job, I love my students and I love this town” he said. “If I have to leave Flagstaff because of the rent, then I miss out on the town and the town misses out on me. I'll go to Omaha, Nebraska and make it a beautiful place.”

Name: Lawrence Peterson

Occupation(s): Veteran, festival organizer, Grand Canyon Railroad performer

Lawrence Peterson is a longtime community member and organizer of the Flagstaff Folk Festival. As a veteran, he has been able to access resources, such as a housing case manager, not available to the general public.

“If I wasn’t a veteran, I don’t think I’d still be in town,” he said.

Last October, Peterson broke his back -- which put him out of work. At that time, he had to lean more heavily on housing assistance programs, but found that many were at full capacity and unable to help. Desperate, he even tried to pull strings through old friendships to no avail.

“It doesn't matter who you know,” Peterson said. “There's such a population of need.”

Now, Peterson is living at the Motel 6 on Lucky Lane, put up by the organization Nation’s Finest, while he sits on waitlists of apartment complexes across the city.

He expects to wait for a long time.

“Low-income housing is obsolete in this town,” he said. “It's full. The people that have it aren’t giving it up.”

Peterson has been in the city for 20 years, made many friends and ran in many circles, and he sees the current housing crisis as endemic across the spectrum.

“All levels and all parts of our community are affected by this,” he said, adding that he finds encouragement in landlord voucher programs implemented in Phoenix.

“I wish Flagstaff had that,” he said. “I think it would help out a bunch.”

Name: Dagmar Galvan

Occupation(s): Archaeologist

Dagmar Galvan originally came to Flagstaff to pursue graduate school in her field of archaeology. During her time as a student, she got by thanks to affordable rent through a house that had become an unofficial dorm for archaeology students. The house itself was “badly maintained,” Galvan said, with heating problems, rodents and mold.

But it was affordable, she said, so “you can’t really complain.”

After her graduation, Galvan got a job with the U.S. Forest Service as an archaeologist, earned raises, moved into an apartment, but could not keep up with the rise of rent.

“I was having a hard time balancing my finances,” she said.

Several years passed, and Galvan felt she no longer had a future in town. She accepted a job in Las Vegas and moved.

The affordable housing market in Las Vegas was “a culture shock,” Galvan said. “I couldn’t believe that I was actually paying less for more.”

She misses Flagstaff, and has at times considered trying to move back to the city.

“But then I check my old apartment complex and see what their prices are.” she said.

Name: Shayne Smith

Occupation(s): Public school teacher, drama instructor, marching band instructor, auditorium manager, bartender.

Shayne Smith is a school teacher who came to Flagstaff in 2016. He’s moved five times in the last six years trying to settle into a living situation that was stable and affordable. Now, he lives with three other adult professionals — a park ranger, a solar energy engineer and an anthropologist — and together they are able to afford the rent on a two-bedroom, two-bath house in Flagstaff’s Southside.

“It’s insane,” Smith said. “We all have master’s degrees. I’m paying $650 a month for my little corner of that house.”

Smith works full time as a teacher at Flagstaff High School, but found early on that a teacher’s salary wouldn’t cut it in this city. He’s taken on extra roles at the schools — including managing the auditorium, the drama club and the marching band — for the stipends they offer.

“But that extra work outside of school is not truly optional,” he said. “Because, you know, that's how I afford my housing.”

As he switches hats throughout the week, Smith’s daily life is dominated by work.

“I usually don't leave [the high school] before 6 or 7 p.m.” he said. “And I'm here at seven in the morning. Every day is a 12-hour day.”

At one point, Smith was bartending as well, getting off work as a teacher at 5 p.m. before going directly to a bartending shift, working through the night, and getting up to do it again the next morning. Even then, Smith did not have expendable income.

“That wasn't just money to have a cushion,” he said. “That was just to make it month to month.”

From his perspective, most young teachers in Flagstaff fight hard to make ends meet, taking summer jobs and income opportunities wherever they can.

“Everybody has a roommate, everybody is struggling with rent,” he said.

Smith has only recently found more stability since moving in with his partner and sharing expenses. He estimates that young professionals trying to start careers in Flagstaff are shouldering inordinate weight of the housing crisis.

“We're the ones that are dealing with the inflation issues that are happening across the country,” he said. “We're not being supported by our government. We’re buried under student debt. And it's been intensified by the lack of opportunity or options in the city.”

Name: “John Waters”

Occupation: Federal wildland firefighter

Waters has been a wildland firefighter for nearly a decade and has served in cities throughout the West.

“When I came to Flagstaff, it was incredibly difficult to find housing,” Waters said. “I ended up living in a vehicle on the street, in the forest, wherever I could have it parked.”

Living out of vehicles is not uncommon for wildland firefighters, Waters said, because they don’t usually get paid enough to rent in many of the cities they are stationed. Like most firefighters, Waters is highly qualified, works in a high-risk environment and makes about $16 an hour.

“Trying to live in Flagstaff on that kind of wage is really, really difficult,” he said.

Similar situations are playing out with firefighters all over the country, Waters said, but he sees it “worse in Flagstaff than in a lot of other places.” Despite growing concerns of drought-driven catastrophic wildfire, Waters said, the disparity between firefighter wages and housing is resulting in mass quitting and strained retention.

“We don't have enough firefighters,” he said. “And we haven't for many years.”

Name: Ren Rochelle

Occupation(s): Medical office manager

Ren Rochelle came to Flagstaff in 2003 to finish her education at Northern Arizona University. She ended up staying fo 16 years, during which she worked at the school, various restaurants and eventually in the medical industry.

“At no point was I ever able to afford to live without a roommate,” she said. “Except for when I had four jobs at once.”

Over her time, Rochelle said, she watched Flagstaff change before her eyes.

“I watched all the luxury housing get put up on campus and around town,” she said, and called the rampant development “quite scandalous.”

Her connections to numerous businesses across town gave her a first-hand view of the way rising rents were impacting housing as well as small businesses.

“Small business can’t afford to stay long enough to thrive,” she said. “I’ll bet the downtown rent is absolutely sky high.”

When she ended up marrying her fiancé, Rochelle said, he offered to relocate to from Albuquerque, where he was renting a two-bedroom apartment for $675.

“I was like, ‘Heck no, get me out of here!’” Rochelle said.

She left for good in 2020.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

