Ponderosa Park renovations will include highly requested pickleball courts

But unlike tennis and basketball, the sports facility counterparts on which the temporary pickleball courts reside at Bushmaster, the game is much easier on the body while still competitive. That could be why the pastime has quickly become one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.

The city’s 200 plus regular competitors are eager to tell you that Flagstaff is in on the pickleball craze as well. It is estimated that the pickleball in Flagstaff requires at least eight courts to meet the current demand, Flagstaff Pickleball Association (FPA) President Jennifer Kottra said.

But to the players' dismay, dedicated pickleball courts have not yet made their way to the city.

“What you'll find is that Flagstaff is way behind the rest of Arizona in building pickleball courts,” Kottra said. “Dedicated pickleball courts would be a wonderful amenity for Flagstaff and a big draw for visitors all summer long.”

It means that organizers with the FPA are tasked on a near daily basis throughout the summer with setting up, taking down and securing portable nets provided by the city. The FPA currently reserves space on the tennis and basketball courts at Bushmaster.