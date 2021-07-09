Ponderosa Park renovations will include highly requested pickleball courts

The City of Flagstaff announced last month that Ponderosa Park is set to receive brand-new pickleball and basketball courts.
Through the Rebound Project, the Arizona Public Service and the Phoenix Suns teamed up to renovate the Sunnyside park’s basketball courts with new concrete and fresh paint. The project also brings Flagstaff’s first dedicated pickleball courts to the public.
A first concrete pour for the project already took place this week, Flagstaff Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Sayers said. And the project is likely to be completed sometime in the next month.
“Later this summer everything should be open and available to the public, probably in August,” Sayers said.
City staff say the donated project will include a post-tensioned concrete slab overlay that is 6-inches thick placed on top of the current concrete slab -- a much-needed improvement for the two basketball courts.
But the improvements will also leave the adjacent tennis court at Ponderosa Park in need of rightsizing.
In order to match the basketball courts, the parks and recreation department determined that it was not only necessary, but feasible, through saved funds to provide a 6-inch overlay to the tennis court as well.
The tennis court will be converted into the pickleball courts and will cost the city an estimated $55,533 in addition to the Rebound Project grant.
“If we hadn’t done that we probably would have had some separation issues with the tennis court,” Sayers said.
As the city prepared for the renovations on the tennis court, it was decided that the location was a “perfect’ match for the two highly requested pickleball courts, Sayers said. After discussing the prospect with local tennis organizations, the parks and recreation department decided to make the switch.
The change comes after a petition titled "Flag Needs Courts!,” organized by the Flagstaff Pickleball Association (FPA), garnered nearly 500 signatures on Change.org.
FPA President Jennifer Kottra said the local pickleball community is only continuing to grow, solidifying the need for pickleball facilities in the city.
In the past, completed Rebound Projects have been celebrated by an appearance from Phoenix Suns players. While a dedication ceremony is not yet on the calendar, Sayers said to look out for an event in the future.
Flagstaff pickleball frenzy
Just about every summer morning a crowd of pickleball enthusiasts shows up at Bushmaster Park for bouts of friendly competition on temporary courts.
Players volley a sort-of wiffle ball back and forth across the net as they laugh, teach and enjoy a moment outdoors. The sport is often described as a mix of badminton, ping-pong and tennis.
But unlike tennis and basketball, the sports facility counterparts on which the temporary pickleball courts reside at Bushmaster, the game is much easier on the body while still competitive. That could be why the pastime has quickly become one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.
The city’s 200 plus regular competitors are eager to tell you that Flagstaff is in on the pickleball craze as well. It is estimated that the pickleball in Flagstaff requires at least eight courts to meet the current demand, Flagstaff Pickleball Association (FPA) President Jennifer Kottra said.
But to the players' dismay, dedicated pickleball courts have not yet made their way to the city.
“What you'll find is that Flagstaff is way behind the rest of Arizona in building pickleball courts,” Kottra said. “Dedicated pickleball courts would be a wonderful amenity for Flagstaff and a big draw for visitors all summer long.”
It means that organizers with the FPA are tasked on a near daily basis throughout the summer with setting up, taking down and securing portable nets provided by the city. The FPA currently reserves space on the tennis and basketball courts at Bushmaster.
Pickleball enthusiasts are hoping those days will soon be over. With the announcement of two pickleball courts coming to Ponderosa Park later this summer, it appears some of that pressure will soon be taken off of the FPA.
And while two courts is not likely to meet the local pickleball demand, it is definitely a start.
“The need is larger than just the two courts we are installing now and we understand that,” Sayers said. “In terms of converting any other tennis courts, at this point we will likely need to build new, and that's what we are trying to identify.”
Pickleball is not only popular with locals, but out-of-towners eager to get a match in as they visit Flagstaff for the cooler summer weather, Sayers said.