 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Phoenix woman fatally struck by train in downtown Flagstaff

  • Updated
  • 0
Amtrak Schedule Change

An Amtrak train heading from Flagstaff, to Los Angeles stops outside the Flagstaff train station Wednesday night after loading passengers.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

A 25-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train in downtown Flagstaff Sunday night, police said.

The victim was identified as Larilynn Ben of Phoenix, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman. Ben was attempting to cross between the cars of a stopped Amtrak train at the Beaver Street and Route 66 crossing around 9:30 p.m.

She came out onto the tracks in front of a BNSF train headed east. Officials said the train engineer repeatedly blew the train's horn. Ben then tried to go back through the stopped Amtrak train, but she was "too late," Brockman said in a statement Monday.

Ben was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. 

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

0 Comments
0
3
0
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Cops, Court and Coconino County

Bree Burkitt covers crime, courts and Coconino County. She previously wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah. Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)