Phoenix woman fatally struck by train in downtown Flagstaff

A 25-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train in downtown Flagstaff Sunday night, police said.

The victim was identified as Larilynn Ben of Phoenix, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman. Ben was attempting to cross between the cars of a stopped Amtrak train at the Beaver Street and Route 66 crossing around 9:30 p.m.

She came out onto the tracks in front of a BNSF train headed east. Officials said the train engineer repeatedly blew the train's horn. Ben then tried to go back through the stopped Amtrak train, but she was "too late," Brockman said in a statement Monday.

Ben was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

