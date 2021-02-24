Paid parking resumes in downtown Flagstaff: Here's what to expect

Brockman said curbside pickup is “essential to adapting to the pandemic” as it benefits both the customer and the business. The program is currently managing 15 to 20 carry-out zones at any given time -- which can be relocated based on the business community's requests.

ParkFlag employees have kept busy over the last couple of months, whether freshening up red curbs downtown or updating the kiosk software program.

Now that the relaunch is just one week away, parking aides are making sure that the kiosks are in working order. Preparations had to be done at each individual kiosk before they could be cleared for daily use.

Parking aides spent the last two weeks individually testing each kiosk with a transaction in preparation for un-hooding to take place on the 28th. The ParkFlag team will spend the entire day removing the protective hoods that covered the closed kiosks and sanitizing them for use.

Kiosks are the primary method of payment but not the only option for downtown commuters. Those who do not wish to share a public surface will have the option to utilize the FlowBird parking app, which is a contactless way to pay for parking. ParkFlag plans to promote contactless parking registration as a safer alternative once the program picks back up.

Parking revenue