Outdoor businesses grapple with forest closures across northern Arizona

Tourists looking to take a scenic gondola ride to the top of the San Francisco Peaks are going to have to wait.
The closures of the Coconino and Kaibab national forests have put a temporary halt on summer operations at Snowbowl, with the Coconino National Forest saying Wednesday it would extend its closure through at least the holiday weekend. The closures were put in place as wildfires across the state have continued to threaten surrounding forests and communities, stretching firefighting resources thin.
But the popular ski resort, located entirely within Coconino National Forest land, is not the only business impacted by the closure, a scarce occurrence. Other outdoor and recreation operators told the Arizona Daily Sun they are feeling the effects of this year's harsh wildfire season.
Travis Bruner, conservation director with the Grand Canyon Trust, said although the closures meant many people would not be able to recreate in the forests, it was a necessary decision to prevent human-caused wildfires.
"We have to do a closure now or we could really end up with even more of these severe fires threatening communities," he said. "We just don't have an endless supply of firefighters out there. It's really the right thing to do right now."
As the lightning-ignited Rafael Fire took hold near Sycamore Canyon, a popular ropes course south of Flagstaff saw a wave of cancellations. Flagstaff Extreme, located within Fort Tuthill County Park, was encompassed in the county's pre-evacuation "set" order resulting from the blaze.
Owner Paul Kent said the evacuation orders followed by subsequent forest closures were putting a hamper on what is usually Flagstaff Extreme’s busiest season in the months of June and July.
“Immediately we saw cancellations and reschedules,” Kent said. “And those would keep coming anytime there was a new tweet about the fire, or something on the news.”
Joe Galli, spokesperson with the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, said the level of uncertainty brought by the closures can be taxing on business operations.
“It does impact our recreators and it certainly impacts our businesses,” Galli said. “We operate best when we have certainty. Weather uncertainty, specifically forest closures, are difficult to navigate.”
Like many of the businesses impacted by the closures, Galli said he was hoping for a robust monsoon season to bring much-needed moisture and an end to forest closures.
But it is unclear how long a closure to the Coconino forest will last. A previous full closure in 2006 lasted nine days, while a 2002 shutdown lasted nine weeks and encompassed the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.
Bruner said he believes the current closures will span just a few weeks until weather conditions improve.
And to some in the outdoor industry, the forest closures have been welcomed. Kyle McKendree, general manager at Absolute Bikes in Flagstaff, said he is pleased that the forests are closed, especially on the heels of a pandemic-induced surge in bicycle sales.
“We are super grateful the forest is closed. Since COVID hit we have been busier than we have ever been in the history of our shop. We are ready for it to slow down,” McKendree said.
Even the months that would have typically been considered an off-season for the bike shop remained busy during the pandemic, McKendree added. But the relief from the busy year could be short-lived as bicyclists realize it is the perfect opportunity for a tune-up.
“Traditionally, every time they close the forests here there is about a week of it slowing down. We start to play tourist guides, telling people ‘no you can’t ride here.’” McKendree said. “And then after that week locals realize it is a good time to get their bike serviced.”
And while other business owners have not been as optimistic about the closures, most were supportive of the decision to close the forests even if it meant taking a hit to revenue.
“It has certainly been impactful, but we are definitely in support of trusting the emergency folks and we welcome any firefighting efforts or headquartering [near Fort Tuthill],” Kent said. “When they are around we feel very safe.”
Operating in one of the areas most affected by the Rafael Fire, Kent said it was “a little bit of a shock” when the business was placed on pre-evacuation notice. But staff were able to adjust pretty quickly.
“It took us a couple hours or half a day to really get our arms around that and understand what it means,” Kent said. “But we’re pretty resilient and our staff is really dedicated to safety.”
Snowbowl marketing director Li Cui said the ski resort was prepared to navigate the closures as well, even if it was not the outcome some had hoped for the summer season.
“Being in the ski industry there are certain seasons where you have really great weather as far as snow goes,” Cui said. “We’re used to the ebbs and flow of the business.”
While Snowbowl remains closed until further notice, Cui said the ski resort is optimistic that a return is just around the corner in mid-July. Tickets for the Scenic Gondola ride are already on sale beginning July 16, though the website notes that there is still no confirmed date for reopening.
Kent said Flagstaff Extreme remains open until further notice.