Outdoor businesses grapple with forest closures across northern Arizona

“We are super grateful the forest is closed. Since COVID hit we have been busier than we have ever been in the history of our shop. We are ready for it to slow down,” McKendree said.

Even the months that would have typically been considered an off-season for the bike shop remained busy during the pandemic, McKendree added. But the relief from the busy year could be short-lived as bicyclists realize it is the perfect opportunity for a tune-up.

“Traditionally, every time they close the forests here there is about a week of it slowing down. We start to play tourist guides, telling people ‘no you can’t ride here.’” McKendree said. “And then after that week locals realize it is a good time to get their bike serviced.”

And while other business owners have not been as optimistic about the closures, most were supportive of the decision to close the forests even if it meant taking a hit to revenue.

“It has certainly been impactful, but we are definitely in support of trusting the emergency folks and we welcome any firefighting efforts or headquartering [near Fort Tuthill],” Kent said. “When they are around we feel very safe.”