Northern Arizona forests, Flagstaff, Coconino County impose Stage 1 fire restrictions

The Coconino and Kaibab national forests have issued smoking and campfire restrictions to prevent human-caused wildfires, as weather forecasts predict upcoming dry and breezy conditions.
The pair of northern Arizona forests issued coordinated statements Wednesday morning announcing that Stage 1 fire restrictions will be imposed beginning Friday at 8 a.m.
Stage 1 restrictions prohibit igniting fires outside of Forest Service-provided fire structures. It also prohibits smoking -- unless inside an enclosed area, vehicle or in an area cleared of flammable material. Fireworks will continue to be banned on all national forest lands.
Officials decide when restrictions are implemented based on carefully monitored criteria, including current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources, Forest Service officials said. Additional restrictions could be applied as conditions warrant.
The imposed restrictions typically remain in effect until conditions improve, often resulting from significant precipitation, at which time they will be rescinded and the public will be notified, officials said.
The forest agencies were joined by the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County in imposing restrictions starting Friday morning. Both governing agencies released statements on Wednesday placing similar bans on campfires, smoking and fireworks.
Flagstaff will prohibit open-burning permits, fireworks, open fire pits and flame devices, and the use of charcoal and pellet grills. Smoking will be banned at Thorpe Park, McMillan Mesa Park, McPherson Park, Buffalo Park, disc golf courses, the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, Observatory Mesa and the Picture Canyon Natural Area. The Flagstaff Police Department will expand patrol efforts in the community to enforce the new safety measures.
The move throughout northern Arizona to Stage 1 restrictions comes as most of the state is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions.
National Weather Service Flagstaff meteorologist Tony Merriman told Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday's meeting that the potential for a significant wildfire in Arizona is above normal for the months of May and June -- which are typically the state’s two driest months of the year.
NWS Climate Prediction Center forecasts indicate a particularly wet monsoon season could return wildfire potential to a “near normal” level in July, Merriman said.
“Once we get through May and June, hopefully we do get our monsoonal flow patterns like the Climate Prediction Center is showing and we can dampen down a lot of the wildfire risk beginning in July and going into August,” Merriman said.
The statements issued by Coconino and Kaibab national forests remind visitors that having a campfire on national forest land currently under fire restrictions is a violation that can carry a mandatory appearance in federal court.
Visitors should use extra caution when recreating on all public lands during fire season, according to Forest Service officials.
The Tonto National Forest also issued a similar statement Wednesday, joining the Apache-Sitgreaves and Prescott forests in imposing restrictions. The Coronado National Forest in southeastern Arizona hasn't issued similar restrictions so far this year.
With the drought conditions and high fire danger, “no rain forecasted in the near future and rising temperatures, we’re anticipating an active wildfire season,” said Taiga Rohrer, Tonto National Forest fire management officer. “These fire restrictions will protect human life, property and our natural resources."
Elsewhere, Mohave County earlier this week implemented prohibitions on outdoor fires and use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated county areas not owned by the federal government, the state or tribes.
In another development, additional crews and heavy equipment have been assigned to a still-growing wildfire that has burned 8.6 square miles of brush and grass on and near the Prescott forest in north-central Arizona.
With 400 people now assigned to the fire, crews supported by helicopters dropping water and retardant had removed vegetation and created containment lines around 15% of the fire’s perimeter as of Wednesday, fire managers reported in a statement.
No damage to structures has been reported but evacuations of several small communities in the sparsely populated area around the fire were ordered Sunday and residents of the community of Crown King remained under a warning to be prepared to evacuate.
The human-caused fire was first reported 7 miles southwest of Crown King.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.