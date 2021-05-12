Northern Arizona forests, Flagstaff, Coconino County impose Stage 1 fire restrictions

Flagstaff will prohibit open-burning permits, fireworks, open fire pits and flame devices, and the use of charcoal and pellet grills. Smoking will be banned at Thorpe Park, McMillan Mesa Park, McPherson Park, Buffalo Park, disc golf courses, the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, Observatory Mesa and the Picture Canyon Natural Area. The Flagstaff Police Department will expand patrol efforts in the community to enforce the new safety measures.

The move throughout northern Arizona to Stage 1 restrictions comes as most of the state is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

National Weather Service Flagstaff meteorologist Tony Merriman told Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday's meeting that the potential for a significant wildfire in Arizona is above normal for the months of May and June -- which are typically the state’s two driest months of the year.

NWS Climate Prediction Center forecasts indicate a particularly wet monsoon season could return wildfire potential to a “near normal” level in July, Merriman said.

“Once we get through May and June, hopefully we do get our monsoonal flow patterns like the Climate Prediction Center is showing and we can dampen down a lot of the wildfire risk beginning in July and going into August,” Merriman said.