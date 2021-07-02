No fireworks, but in-person Fourth of July celebrations in store for Flagstaff

The coronavirus may have canceled in-person festivities for more than a year, but colorful Fourth of July celebrations are back on for 2021 (even without the fireworks).

To many, the upcoming weekend will mark the return to large community events in northern Arizona. From the annual float parade in downtown Flagstaff to live music at Fort Tuthill County Park, here a few ways to celebrate America’s Independence Day:

Downtown Mile

Before the parade will be the annual Downtown Mile presented by the Chamber of Commerce and Team Run Flagstaff. Runners will begin the race at 7 a.m. on Saturday and compete in staggered waves divided by gender and skill level.

The 1-mile race takes place on the historic streets of downtown Flagstaff and offers awards for both overall and age group top finishers. Unlike previous years, the awards ceremony at Heritage Square has been canceled as a safety precaution and prizes will be mailed to the winners.

Organizers are encouraging runners to dress up in their best red white and blue Fourth of July costume to be eligible for this year’s costume contest. There will be prizes awarded to the best-dressed participants.