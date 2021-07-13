Museum Fire flooding closes Cedar Avenue as county issues shelter in place orders

Shelter in place orders and road closures have been issued resulting from a late-afternoon downpour on the Museum Fire burn-scar area.

Coconino County announced around 2:30 p.m. that residents in the Museum Fire Flood area, which includes the neighborhoods of Mt. Elden Estates and Sunnyside, and residents in areas of North Paradise Road and Grandview Drive, should shelter in place. The county also advised residents that are outdoors to seek high ground.

About an hour after flooding first began, Cedar Avenue was closed temporarily from Fourth Street to West Street, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. The City of Flagstaff says commuters should not attempt to travel through the floodwaters, and to use an alternate route.

Flooding in Sunnyside is also causing significant challenges for Mountain Line bus routes, resulting in detours, the transportation service announced.

Currently, a Route 2 detour has resulted in stops 8/23 (Cedar and West) and 9/22 (Cedar and Aris) being closed. Along Route 7, stops 10-15 (Stops on 6th Ave., West St., and Cedar Ave) are closed. Mountain Line is asking riders to use nearby stops as an alternative to the affected stops.