Museum Fire flooding closes Cedar Avenue as county issues shelter in place orders
Museum Fire flooding closes Cedar Avenue as county issues shelter in place orders

A Flagstaff resident documents flooding of the intersection of Grandview Drive and Linda Vista after rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar.

 Adrian Skabelund

Shelter in place orders and road closures have been issued resulting from a late-afternoon downpour on the Museum Fire burn-scar area.

Coconino County announced around 2:30 p.m. that residents in the Museum Fire Flood area, which includes the neighborhoods of  Mt. Elden Estates and  Sunnyside, and residents in areas of North Paradise Road and Grandview Drive, should shelter in place. The county also advised  residents that are outdoors to seek high ground.

About an hour after flooding first began, Cedar Avenue was closed temporarily from Fourth Street to West Street, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. The City of Flagstaff  says commuters should not attempt to travel through the floodwaters, and to use an alternate route.

Flooding in Sunnyside is also causing significant challenges for Mountain Line bus routes, resulting in detours, the transportation service announced. 

Currently, a Route 2 detour has resulted in stops 8/23 (Cedar and West) and 9/22 (Cedar and Aris) being closed. Along Route 7, stops 10-15 (Stops on 6th Ave., West St., and Cedar Ave) are closed. Mountain Line is asking riders to use nearby stops as an alternative to the affected stops.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning earlier in the day for the Museum Fire burn-scar area and Mt. Elden Estates neighborhood that lasted until 4:30 p.m.

A flood advisory remains in effect for the Coconino and Yavapai counties until 7:30 p.m. This includes Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.

By 5 p.m. flooding in Sunnyside was beginning to subside. City street crews are currently working to clear Cedar Avenue and other streets of debris.

 

