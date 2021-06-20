'Moved by the human struggle': Family, community remember local activist Joanna Wheaton

She was also a founder of an independent, data-driven journalism project, FlagStats, which analyzed social issues in Flagstaff such as housing inequality and excessive police use of force. FlagStats published reports, interactive tools and promoted data transparency, according to its website, in addition to organizing several community protests calling for cuts to Flagstaff’s policing budget.

Like many activists, Joanna was no stranger to controversy. But she was known by those around her as willing to speak hard truths, and fought tirelessly to promote her beliefs even when others opposed them.

“If she was ever afraid of anything, I never saw it,” Caulkins said.

Her activism included taking steps to see the current policing and prison systems abolished, and she worked to shed light on injustices faced by the unsheltered and Indigenous communities, Caulkins said.

“The people -- that was really her vision. All of her work was geared towards helping people,” Caulkins said. “She wanted to create a city that was so incredibly kind and humane to its most marginalized groups of people that Flagstaff would be a model.”

Jenna and Jonathon said that even though Joanna has passed, her life will continue to teach those around her through example.