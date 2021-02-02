Mountain Line awarded $5.5 million grant to improve bike and pedestrian infrastructure

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this month, Flagstaff City Council was briefed on a plan to promote walking and biking within the city known as the Active Transportation Master Plan.

The bike and pedestrian projects will be prioritized based on the master plan list of projects near transit stops.

“These ‘first mile / last mile’ connections are integral to a multimodal transit system, allowing seamless travel on foot or bike to and from transit stops,” the city said in a release.

City planners told the council they plan to encourage walking and biking by increasing the convenience and comfortability of city infrastructure. This includes adding sidewalks to more than 60 miles worth of streets that are currently lacking, along with increasing the space designated for bike lanes.

“We don’t need to recreate planning for transit, we just need to make sure we are taking advantage of the relationship between transit and walking and biking,” Multi-Modal Transportation Planner Martin Ince told the council.