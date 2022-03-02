Masks no longer required in Flagstaff city facilities

Starting March 7, masks will no longer be required inside city facilities. During Tuesday’s work session Flagstaff City Council decided to update the masking policy to match updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

According to CDC “community level” evaluations, which are derived from considering a community’s number of hospital beds, hospital admissions and total number of new COVID-19 cases, Coconino County is at a “medium” community level. Recommendations for this level include staying up to date with vaccines, testing if symptoms are present, and consulting with your healthcare provider about other precautions if you are at high risk for illness. While it is not recommended that medium level communities require masks in indoor public spaces, CDC guidelines emphasize that people with symptoms, a positive test, or recent exposure to COVID-19 should wear a mask.

City facilities that will no longer require a mask for entry include City Hall, the Visitors Center, the Flagstaff Aquaplex, the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, the Jay Lively Ice Arena, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library downtown location and the East Flagstaff Community Library, among others.

Masks will still be required within the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, as this facility is governed by requirements from the federal Transportation Security Administration.

In addition to lifting the mask requirements, the city council also decided that they would make N95 masks available on request at city facilities. This provision was made in the interest of accommodating extreme cases and the most vulnerable members of our community, said Mayor Paul Deasy. “I want to still remain inclusive of our community and ensure that our community feels safe to enter our facilities, which should be a priority for us with the city,” he said. The availability of N95s is pending based on how soon the masks can be ordered and supplied, but in the interim three-ply masks will be available at city facilities upon request.

Weekly cases of COVID-19 in the Flagstaff area have been on a downward trend for the last five weeks. In this area, 55,326 individuals are fully vaccinated. In Flagstaff Medical center there are currently 26 COVID-19 positive individuals. Of the 268 hospital beds present, 54 are currently available, including 12 critical care beds.

Across Coconino County, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths have also been trending downward. A total of 453 people in Coconino County have died as a result of COVID-19. Roughly 43% of the population is not fully vaccinated.

On the Navajo Nation, the past 14 days have seen 795 new confirmed positive cases and 17 new deaths, for a total of 1,646. Roughly 65.2% of the population is vaccinated, and “Safer at Home” requirements are still in effect.

On Hopi, 54 positive cases have been reported in the last 14 days. 79.64% percent of the eligible populations has been vaccinated, and the reservation will remain in phase two reopening until at least March 13.

For more information, the CDC currently provides county level COVID-19 data tracking at covid.cdc.gov

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

