Lone Tree overpass project to begin preliminary design phase

The first phase also begins the process of property acquisition. The process will involve extended negotiations and approval from Council, which will seek public involvement in future decisions in this area.

After the initial phase is completed, Council will be presented with a near-complete design when phase two seeks approval.

Project designers will look to balance both vehicular and multi-modal transit for commuters in the surrounding neighborhoods in upcoming designs. A project concept developed in 2010 envisions the bridge consisting of two travel lanes in each direction, a center median and Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) pathway on the westside of the overpass.

Councilmember Adam Shimoni requested that a FUTS pathway be implemented on both sides of the bridge, supporting Councilmember Jim McCarthy’s comments on the need for dedicated bike lanes.

The concept also shows an overpass connection to Brannen Avenue and a circulation road connecting streets from Elden to Lumber with Butler Avenue, as well as the relocation of a BNSF Railway industry spur. As property negotiations begin and designs are finalized, these additions are subject to change, while the rest of the architecture is expected to remain as planned.