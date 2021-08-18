Local nonprofit accepting donations to support Flagstaff residents impacted by flooding

“When disaster strikes, we see the true strength and resilience of a community. Flagstaff is no exception,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “ACF of Flagstaff is poised to partner with local leaders, residents, and nonprofits during this challenging time and is ready to help."

Commenting on the current situation in Flagstaff, Shriver said there was a growing need for the community to step up and offer financial support. The funds could prove to be especially important for low income families, she said.

“This is a community effort and we need everyone to come together,” Shriver said. “Sometimes it takes a village, and right now we really need the whole village.”

Once the fund has established enough support, the organization will look to community partners to assist in the distribution of the money. Shriver said the ACF is already in talks with the CIty of Flagstaff and local nonprofits, including the United Way of Northern Arizona.

The organization also plans to form a committee to decide how to target funds to the most present needs in the community. There is currently no set date for the fund to be distributed, but Shriver asked residents to “hold tight” as more information on receiving support is made available.