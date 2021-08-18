Local nonprofit accepting donations to support Flagstaff residents impacted by flooding

As severe flash floods continue to threaten homes and properties in Flagstaff, a local nonprofit is collecting donations to assist community members.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff established the relief fund on July 16 in response to the onslaught of summer monsoon weather and heavy rainfall, contributing $10,000 to get the effort underway.
With at least another month of monsoon season on the way, now more than ever the organization is looking to grow the Flagstaff Flash Flood Disaster Relief Fund with community donations.
The fund will address post-flood recovery, repair, and community rebuilding efforts. These needs may include environmental and infrastructure projects, community clean-up, support for displaced families, animal rehabilitation and rebuilding of damaged buildings or homes resulting from the flash floods.
ACF of Flagstaff Regional Director Pats Shriver said the organization has a successful track record of deploying disaster relief funds to address long-term needs.
Last month, a disaster relief fund was activated in response to the Telegraph and Mescal fires burning in eastern Arizona. ACF engaged a similar strategy across the state in the wake of the
Slide Fire in Oak Creek Canyon in 2014, the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, and the Monument Fire in Cochise County in 2011.
“When disaster strikes, we see the true strength and resilience of a community. Flagstaff is no exception,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “ACF of Flagstaff is poised to partner with local leaders, residents, and nonprofits during this challenging time and is ready to help."
Commenting on the current situation in Flagstaff, Shriver said there was a growing need for the community to step up and offer financial support. The funds could prove to be especially important for low income families, she said.
“This is a community effort and we need everyone to come together,” Shriver said. “Sometimes it takes a village, and right now we really need the whole village.”
Once the fund has established enough support, the organization will look to community partners to assist in the distribution of the money. Shriver said the ACF is already in talks with the CIty of Flagstaff and local nonprofits, including the United Way of Northern Arizona.
The organization also plans to form a committee to decide how to target funds to the most present needs in the community. There is currently no set date for the fund to be distributed, but Shriver asked residents to “hold tight” as more information on receiving support is made available.
Donors looking to support the Flagstaff Flash Flood Disaster Relief Fund for flooding throughout the Flagstaff area can make a tax-deductible donation online at azfoundation.org/FlagstaffFloods.
First quarter results
The Arizona Community Foundation and its donors announced grant and scholarship distributions for the first quarter of its fiscal year in a press release Wednesday. Between April 1 and June 30, 2021, a total of $17,661,723 was awarded from funds of the Arizona Community Foundation and its six statewide affiliates in Cochise, Flagstaff, the Gila Valley, Sedona, Yavapai County and Yuma.
The $17.7 million in both discretionary and advised grants and scholarships were awarded in five strategic priority areas: Health Innovations, Community Improvement & Development, Environment & Sustainability, Arts & Culture and Quality Education.
Health Innovations: A total of $6.6 million was awarded to 677 organizations and programs in the areas of health, health care, medical research, and a variety of human services. Among the distributions for the quarter were: $100,000 from an ACF advised fund to Hoppers for Heroes in support of their mission to give mobility-challenged Veterans and first responders access to off-road mobility devices and $5,000 from the Jean and Betty Fairfax Memorial Fund to help bring COVID-19 vaccinations to vulnerable and underserved communities in Arizona and address health equity issues facing residents living in South and West Phoenix.
Community Improvement & Development: A total of $615,447 was awarded to 118 programs in this category, which includes housing, community and neighborhood development, financial literacy training, legal assistance, and crime prevention programs. Among the grants awarded this quarter were: $16,450 from the Taney Tambini Foundation to Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity for expansion of the Critical Home Repair Program and $5,000 from the Dan and Kathy Grubb Family Foundation to the Lost Boys Center for Leadership Development in support of its summer camp held in Colorado.
Environment & Sustainability: A total of $1.5 million was awarded to 163 organizations and programs in the areas of environmental education, renewable resources, conservation, and animal welfare. Among the distributions for the quarter were: $15,200 from the Ardele H. Sweeney Charitable Fund to the Arizona Humane Society for annual program support and $16,500 the Hutchens Family Foundation to Reid Park Zoological Society as designated support for interns from University of Arizona working on projects for the zoo and hosting education programs.
Arts & Culture: A total of $969,052 was awarded to 135 artistic and cultural organizations across Arizona. Among the grants were: $10,000 from The Molly Lawson Foundation to Detour Co. Theatre in designated support for their Virtual Academy and Summer Skills Workshop & Intensives and $25,000 from the Messinger Mortuary Charitable Foundation for general support of the Scottsdale Memorial for the Fallen.
Quality Education: During this quarter, a total of $5.5 million was awarded in scholarships and education-related grants. Among the grants were: $10,000 from Holbrook Pyle Foundation to Payson Unified School District for general support; $150,000 from the Ellis Center for Educational Excellence for Earn to Learn’s program support and scholarship matching; and $300,000 from Allstate Foundation to Phoenix Public Library Foundation.
College scholarships accounted for $1.1 million of the quarter’s total and were awarded for the benefit of 472 students pursuing higher education. College scholarships are awarded to Arizona students to attend a wide range of colleges, universities, and technical schools in Arizona and across the United States.
In addition to these grants, 58 nonprofit organizations with agency endowments managed by the Arizona Community Foundation received their annual distributions during the first quarter of ACF’s fiscal year, accounting for $1.3 million distributed during the quarter.
The $17.7 million awarded across all categories represents 1,959 grants and scholarships. Some grants are awarded at the discretion of the Arizona Community Foundation with input from board committees and diverse community panels, while others are awarded through donor advice. All grants are approved or ratified by ACF’s Philanthropic Services Committee whose members include ACF board representatives and other community leaders.