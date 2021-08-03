Kentucky woman found dead at Lake Powell after encountering flash flooding

A Kentucky woman was found dead at Lake Powell this weekend after authorities say she was caught in a flash flood.

Heather Rutledge, 43, was hiking with her husband and three sons in the Labyrinth Canyon area in Page when they encountered the flooding that caused Rutledge to drown.

The family was able to locate Rutledge and attempted to perform CPR, but were unsuccessful, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Unable to move Rutledge’s body, the family made their way back to a boat they had rented in order to find help, according to sheriff’s officials. They discovered that the boat had been damaged and was immobile.

The victim’s family eventually made contact with a local boater in the area who was able to tow the family and the rental boat out of the canyon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group then encountered a National Park Service boat that transported the family to Antelope Point Marina, where rescuers were preparing to locate Rutledge, according to sheriff’s officials.