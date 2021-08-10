Indigenous benefit concert takes aim at Flagstaff city officials

The seventh annual Rumble on the Mountain echoed across the Colorado Plateau on Saturday night, reverberating from the volcanic mountaintops deep into the crimson canyons etched by sacred waters.
For many, the song and dance was an unforgettable moment at Flagstaff’s staple music venue. But local artist Ed Kabotie’s Rumble on the Mountain 7 was much more than that — it was also an impassioned plea to Flagstaff’s city officials.
Each year, the Hopi frontman takes center stage at the Orpheum with his four piece band, “The ‘Yotis,” to play reggae-inspired original music. The event, planned by Kabotie, focuses on issues facing the Colorado Plateau and the Indigenous peoples occupying the land.
This year’s theme focused on conflicts between the City of Flagstaff and neighboring Indigenous communities, addressing three primary issues: water rights on the Little Colorado River, the incarceration of Indigenous people and the development of the San Francisco Peaks.
“Normally, we're focused on issues throughout the plateau. But this year, I want to shine a light on Flagstaff,” Kabotie said. “So one of the things that we're going to address, and this is very personal to me, is the disparate number of arrests in the City of Flagstaff. That’s number one.”
Kabotie said he had a run-in with the police in Flagstaff on the way to Sedona for a show in 2011. He believed the arrest to be minor, involving “less than a gram of marijuana,” but found himself entangled in the local justice system.
When Kabotie, who lived in New Mexico, was ordered to remain in Flagstaff by a court, he turned to busking on the street with his guitar to pay court bills and fund his meals. One of the first songs he would perform in Flagstaff was called “Brown in this Town,” which he wrote after experiencing a stay in the Coconino County Jail.
“I was put in jail for the night, and I sat there trying to be humble, trying to be spiritual and trying to say, 'OK, God, what are you trying to teach me?'” Kabotie said. “And I couldn't do it. I couldn't come to that place. Because I was so damn pissed off. Every time the door opened, another Native person would come in.”
The night also included speeches from former Hopi Chairman Vernon Masayesva and current Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma, as well as performances from the Antelope Track Dance Group and world champion hoop dancer Derrick Davis.
City officials, including several Flagstaff City Councilmembers, were among those in the crowd as Kabotie and others called for action — not just to conserve the sacred lands of the Colorado Plateau, but to protect its Native people as well.
“In this industrialized world we live in, everyone who turns a faucet, everyone who flicks a switch is a part of the problem,” Kabotie said.
Masayesva outlined the struggles throughout the modern history of the Hopi, one being water use rights on the Little Colorado River. The river’s waters are sacred to the Hopi, but have been threatened recently by outside development, including proposals to build a series of hydroelectric dams.
“We were the first and now we cannot even get a cup of water,” Masayesva said. “To the Hopi, water is a living spirit, a way of communicating with the creator.”
He said “the faint rustling of a running stream is a million-voice choir singing.”
During his speech, the current chairman Nuvangyaoma called on the Flagstaff City Council to take greater action. He noted present and past conversations between the tribal and city leadership that had seemingly been unproductive.
“Our work seems to fall on deaf ears. I wish there was action behind it,” he said of conversations between Indigenous leaders and city officials.
Many of those conversations have surrounded the use of wastewater to create artificial snow for the Arizona Snowbowl, the 777-acre ski resort resting on the San Francisco Peaks. The issue has been one of high visibility, garnering national attention in 2018 when the city’s 20-year wastewater contract with the resort was challenged by the Hopi Tribe and later reaffirmed in the Arizona Supreme Court.
Nuvangyaoma referred to the Hopi as “stakeholders” in the city as he pushed for the preservation of the San Francisco Peaks, and took focus on the communication from Snowbowl and city officials. That meant asking local leadership to “dig deep to find meaning that goes beyond just meetings, but includes actions.”
“For far too long a lot of people have viewed Hopi’s kindness as a weakness. That’s not true, we are strong, and we are here to fight for what is sacred, not only to Hopi, but to all human beings," he said.
The event, which was also live-streamed for viewers, reached the goal of raising more than $700 for the Black Mesa Trust, whose stated mission is to “safeguard, preserve and honor the sacred land, culture and water of the Hopi People including the Grand Canyon.”