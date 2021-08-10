Indigenous benefit concert takes aim at Flagstaff city officials

When Kabotie, who lived in New Mexico, was ordered to remain in Flagstaff by a court, he turned to busking on the street with his guitar to pay court bills and fund his meals. One of the first songs he would perform in Flagstaff was called “Brown in this Town,” which he wrote after experiencing a stay in the Coconino County Jail.

“I was put in jail for the night, and I sat there trying to be humble, trying to be spiritual and trying to say, 'OK, God, what are you trying to teach me?'” Kabotie said. “And I couldn't do it. I couldn't come to that place. Because I was so damn pissed off. Every time the door opened, another Native person would come in.”

The night also included speeches from former Hopi Chairman Vernon Masayesva and current Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma, as well as performances from the Antelope Track Dance Group and world champion hoop dancer Derrick Davis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City officials, including several Flagstaff City Councilmembers, were among those in the crowd as Kabotie and others called for action — not just to conserve the sacred lands of the Colorado Plateau, but to protect its Native people as well.

“In this industrialized world we live in, everyone who turns a faucet, everyone who flicks a switch is a part of the problem,” Kabotie said.