How the public can respond to the wildfires burning throughout northern Arizona

Wildfires continue to threaten the evacuation of communities in Coconino County and bring plumes of smoke that affect the air quality. Here is how the public can stay prepared and chip in to support:

The county has set up a call center to answer questions pertaining to the Rafael Fire to the southwest of Flagstaff at 928-679-8647 or by email at rafaelfire@coconino.az.gov.

Donations

Forest officials working on the Rafael Fire said wildland fire crews are well equipped to battle the blaze, and do not need donations at this time.

In a Facebook post, the Rafael Fire Information page said the public can still offer donations to the community through local food banks and fire departments -- though it is important to call ahead to check the immediate needs of an organization before making a donation.

Financial contributions to a recognized disaster relief organization are the most effective donation to make, according to Ready.gov.