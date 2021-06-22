How the public can respond to the wildfires burning throughout northern Arizona

Wildfires continue to threaten the evacuation of communities in Coconino County and bring plumes of smoke that affect the air quality. Here is how the public can stay prepared and chip in to support:
The county has set up a call center to answer questions pertaining to the Rafael Fire to the southwest of Flagstaff at 928-679-8647 or by email at rafaelfire@coconino.az.gov.
Donations
Forest officials working on the Rafael Fire said wildland fire crews are well equipped to battle the blaze, and do not need donations at this time.
In a Facebook post, the Rafael Fire Information page said the public can still offer donations to the community through local food banks and fire departments -- though it is important to call ahead to check the immediate needs of an organization before making a donation.
Financial contributions to a recognized disaster relief organization are the most effective donation to make, according to Ready.gov.
Other goods, such as food or household items, should be donated as requested by an organization. Unsolicited goods pose the risk of diverting resources away from other needed services during a disaster. For more information on disaster donations, residents can visit: https://www.ready.gov/helping-others.
Support
The community can offer their support to firefighters by hanging “thank you” banners, signs and posting messages on social media, fire officials said.
“This is a great morale booster for firefighters after a long shift,” fire officials said on Facebook.
Residents can also write positive notes to firefighters and drop them off at the incident command post. The letters should be put in blank, stamped envelopes that can be addressed after briefings or shifts.
Fire preparedness
Officials ask residents to remain “ready” for evacuation during the wildfire season.
This includes assembling an emergency kit that includes water, food, pet foods, medication, personal items and other important belongings. Make plans for what you will do with pets or livestock in an evacuation. Keep up to date on local news, weather watches and public health recommendations.
As a reminder, residents pack for a possible evacuation following the “six P’s:”
1. People and pets
2. Prescriptions
3. Papers and phone numbers (and other important documents)
4. Personal computer
5. Pictures (and other irreplaceable memorabilia)
6. Plastics (credit cards, ATM cards and cash)
When a “set” status is declared, residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside the impacted area.
Grab your emergency kit and start arranging to relocate pets and livestock. Be prepared to possibly leave your home for up to a week or more.
This might be the only notice you receive as emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions deteriorate rapidly.
Evacuate immediately when a “go” notice is issued.
Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. If residents choose to ignore this, emergency services may not be able to assist any further.
Shelter services
Flagstaff Shelter Services said on social media that the shelter is open for all individuals in need of a safe place to sleep. The organization is standing by to provide overflow housing as needed.
“For weeks our staff has been discouraging our neighbors from camping in the forests for their own safety, and we are actively spreading the word about the forest closure,” the organization said on Facebook.
The shelter asked residents to inform those who camp regularly in the forest that housing is available at 4185 E. Huntington Drive. For further questions, the shelter can be reached at 928-225-2533 ext. 301.
A spokesperson with the Red Cross said shelters have already been set up to assist with wildfire evacuations in the Payson and Holbrook areas of northern Arizona. With many in the southern communities of Flagstaff in the “set” order to evacuate due to the Rafael Fire, another shelter could be needed.
With resources already stretched thin, the organization is looking for volunteers. Visit the Red Cross website for more information on volunteering or donating: https://www.redcross.org/local/az-nm/about-us/locations/central-and-northern-arizona.html
For more information on the current status of Red Cross shelters: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html
Pets
Jon Paxton, Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said the best way for residents to receive more information on pet sheltering is to call the Rafael Fire information line: 928-679-8647 or email rafaelfire@coconino.az.gov
High Country Humane in Flagstaff said they are currently looking to make space for evacuated animals and are looking for individuals to foster rescue dogs and cats. Staff asked those interested to contact foster@highcountryhumane.org.
Coconino Humane Association is currently caring for animal evacuees from the Backbone fires in Navajo and Gila county and is asking for specific donations, including: Large, XL, and XXL wire pop up cages to comfortably house large dogs; dog water bowls; cat litter pans; large cat dishes; paper towels, and towels, blankets and sheets.
Items can be dropped off at the Coconino Humane Association shelter in Flagstaff for dispersal to where the items are needed most.
The humane association is also collecting information for the following pet shelter options: Short-term foster homes for our shelter animals to allow space for evacuee animals; horse trailers; horse foster homes for evacuees; pop-up wire dog cages and chain link panels.
Coconino Humane Association can be reached at 928-526-1076.
Smoke/Air Quality
The Coconino County announced in a press release that smoke from the Rafael and Snake fires continue to affect several communities in the southern part of the county, including areas south of 1-40 and west of I-17.
Anyone who can see, taste, or smell smoke should curtail outdoor activity, the county said. People with heart disease, lung disease, or asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly.
Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases, and water vapor. The primary health concern is the small particles. Not everyone who is exposed to smoke will have health problems. Many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke. These factors include the level, extent, and duration of exposure, age, and individual susceptibility, according to the county.
Typical symptoms of exposure to smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches, dizziness, and nausea.
Closing windows and turning off evaporative coolers when smoke is present helps to reduce exposure to the smoke and should be adequate to protect persons without respiratory problems.
People with pre-existing conditions should avoid exposure to the smoke as much as possible and consult their healthcare provider if they have any questions, according to the county.
When smoke levels are high, the appropriate protective measures should be followed.
• Stay inside with windows and doors shut.
• Use the recycle or re-circulate mode on the air conditioner in your home or car.
• Avoid cooking and vacuuming, which can increase pollutants indoors.
• Avoid physical exertion.