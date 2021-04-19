FUSD to continue mask mandate after Gov. Ducey rescinds statewide order

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey rescinded an order directing K-12 schools in Arizona to require mask-wearing on Monday, citing an increasing number of COVID-19 vaccinations and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the Flagstaff Unified School District plans to continue mask mandates.

“Nearly 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with many teachers and school faculty now fully vaccinated after being some of the first in line for vaccine prioritization,” Gov. Ducey said. “Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses.

"We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward.”

Gov Ducey's announcement allows school districts to decide whether to implement mask-wearing protocols on campus moving forward.