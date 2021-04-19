FUSD to continue mask mandate after Gov. Ducey rescinds statewide order

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey rescinded an order directing K-12 schools in Arizona to require mask-wearing on Monday, citing an increasing number of COVID-19 vaccinations and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the Flagstaff Unified School District plans to continue mask mandates.
“Nearly 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with many teachers and school faculty now fully vaccinated after being some of the first in line for vaccine prioritization,” Gov. Ducey said. “Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses.
"We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward.”
Gov Ducey's announcement allows school districts to decide whether to implement mask-wearing protocols on campus moving forward.
According to Flagstaff Unified School District spokesperson Zachery Fountain, the district will continue following its current mitigation plan. Those mitigation policies were adopted by the FUSD governing board on Aug. 11 and include the requirement that all students, staff members and visitors wear masks at school district facilities.
"The rescinding of the executive order still allows for local governance on this issue, and we will continue to follow policies as currently adopted," Fountain said.
The Arizona Department of Health Services encouraged schools to follow health protocols other than masking, such as washing hands with soap and warm water, using hand sanitizer, cleaning and maintaining health facilities, and staying home when sick.
Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, released a statement on Monday opposing Gov. Ducey's actions. Hoffman encouraged school leaders and board members to make "transparent, evidence-based decisions that build trust in the safety of our schools."
"Today's abrupt removal of the mask mandate in schools is just one example in a long list of decisions that have resulted in Arizona's embarrassing response to a virus that has claimed over 17,000 lives and impacted thousands more," Hoffman said. "Children under 16 are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccines and [the CDC] still recommends universal masking in public schools to ensure safe learning environments."
Operational strategies published on the CDC website, last updated March 19, included the following summary of recent changes:
- Revised physical distancing recommendations to reflect at least 3 feet between students in classrooms and provide clearer guidance when a greater distance (such as 6 feet) is recommended.
- Clarified that ventilation is a component of strategies to clean and maintain healthy facilities.
- Removed recommendation for physical barriers.
- Clarified the role of community transmission levels in decision-making.
- Added guidance on interventions when clusters occur.
"All schools should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing," the CDC website states.