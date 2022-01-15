Free N95 masks to be distributed Sunday in Flagstaff

Mayor Paul Deasy will be hosting a free N95 mask drive-thru on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Flagstaff Downtown Public Library.

Over the course of the event, Deasy, his wife and other volunteers will distribute roughly 5,000 N95 masks in order to offer some community protection during the current surge of COVID-19 transmission.

The mask drive follows a similar dispersal that ended last week, when city hall handed out the last of 5,000 KN95 masks that it procured for community distribution. Demand was high; thousands of masks were handed out in the first few days, and the supply was exhausted much sooner than expected.

While Flagstaff City Council elected not to engage city resources for another round of public mask distribution, Sunday’s supply of N95 masks were donated directly to Deasy from Northern Arizona Healthcare.

The mayor asks that these high-quality masks be utilized by high-risk individuals in particular.

Those seeking masks on Sunday must enter the Flagstaff Downtown Library parking lot from the Birch Avenue entrance and exit onto Aspen Avenue. Masks will be limited to five per person, and will only be distributed as long as supplies last.

