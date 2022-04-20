Flagstaff's next 'Coffee with a Cop' set for April 29

The Flagstaff Police Department is bringing back "Coffee with a Cop."

The first gathering is set for 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, at Dottie's Garden Coffee Shoppe inside Warner's Nursery, 1101 E. Butler Ave.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the community they serve by meeting without an agenda, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Citizens will have the chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Events are held across the country with the goal of advancing the practice of community policing.

For more information, contact Brockman at obrockman@flagstaffaz.gov or at 928-679-4033.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0