Flagstaff youth learn valuable life lessons through disc golf program

“The third-grader actually beat the fifth- and sixth-graders,” Diaz pointed out.

It is not often that the younger players get a chance to prove themselves against the "big kids," which made the moment even more exciting.

Diaz said what he finds so great about disc golf is that anybody can do it. He said players “don’t have to be an athlete” to enjoy the sport and that it is not too pricey to start playing, unlike the traditional golf counterpart.

But because it has similar rules to golf, Diaz said it can also teach many of the same life lessons, like respect. Diaz then throws in other positive lessons to the curriculum, such as eating well, the importance of exercise or healthy habits.

Another large part of the disc golf program is “integrity,” Diaz explained. As much as he may like to, with a large number of students it would simply be impossible to keep track of every disc thrown. That can make it tempting to cheat, he said, which is why honesty is crucial.

“Some of the games that we play, it's very easy for them to put the disc in the basket and have nobody see it,” Diaz said. “I ask kids who made it and who didn't, and it's up to their integrity.”