Flagstaff youth learn valuable life lessons through disc golf program

From the corner of his eye, Eddie Diaz saw a sixth-grader whiz an orange disc about 50 yards. It was an impressive shot -- even if it narrowly missed the chain-link disc net that stood in Thorpe Park.
Diaz stopped mid-conversation and turned to the kid. “Nice way to rip it!” he yelled.
“Thanks, Mr. Eddie!” the kid excitedly replied.
Eight years ago, “Mr. Eddie,” as he is known, was a Flagstaff local with a dream: to grow the popularity of disc golf. He first picked up the sport while rehabilitating an ankle injury that kept him from skiing, but quickly it became more than just a hobby.
“The next thing you know, I started a program and now this is my life,” Diaz said.
Diaz started his program, Discing4Kids, seven years ago with just 20 students. He made it his mission not just to share his love for disc golf with the local youth, but to serve as their mentor, teaching them fundamental life skills.
The core values of the program, Diaz said, are integrity, respect, leadership, conflict resolution, accountability, safety and a healthy lifestyle.
As Diaz refined the curriculum, he watched as more than 3,500 students would eventually pass through the program. He now partners with local elementary schools and like-minded nonprofit youth organizations and even teaches a disc golfing course at Northern Arizona University.
But the nonprofit program all started at the same school he attended growing up in Flagstaff about five decades ago, he said. Diaz founded the program at Killip Elementary School as an after-school activity, and it quickly became a hit.
Now, Diaz spends most of his days out in a grassy field working with a group of students as young as pre-schoolers or as old as college students.
During an all-skill level disc education program this summer, the day’s attendees happened to be a group of third-, fifth- and sixth-graders -- and Diaz had the perfect Frisbee game in mind to keep the kids engaged: his version of the “The Ring of Fire.”
The game is a disc golf challenge that can be played with more than a dozen players at a time. The kids were stoked to to test their accuracy and consistency, and hopefully, be the last one standing.
“What we do is we put a basket in the center and then everybody gets in a circle around it. At the count of three everyone throws the disc. If your disc goes in, you put your hands in the air and shake it like you don't care,” Diaz explained. “If you miss it, you’re out.”
After each round, the players that made it in the basket will take another step back to increase the difficulty.
That day’s winner happened to be a particularly skilled third-grader who bested the older and more experienced participants. His prize was a brand-new disc that he got to take home.
“The third-grader actually beat the fifth- and sixth-graders,” Diaz pointed out.
It is not often that the younger players get a chance to prove themselves against the "big kids," which made the moment even more exciting.
Diaz said what he finds so great about disc golf is that anybody can do it. He said players “don’t have to be an athlete” to enjoy the sport and that it is not too pricey to start playing, unlike the traditional golf counterpart.
But because it has similar rules to golf, Diaz said it can also teach many of the same life lessons, like respect. Diaz then throws in other positive lessons to the curriculum, such as eating well, the importance of exercise or healthy habits.
Another large part of the disc golf program is “integrity,” Diaz explained. As much as he may like to, with a large number of students it would simply be impossible to keep track of every disc thrown. That can make it tempting to cheat, he said, which is why honesty is crucial.
“Some of the games that we play, it's very easy for them to put the disc in the basket and have nobody see it,” Diaz said. “I ask kids who made it and who didn't, and it's up to their integrity.”
As another day filled with activities wrapped up, the kids sat down and waited for Diaz to return with a snack: watermelon. One summer program student said her favorite memory at Discing4Kids was competing for orange slices.
Another student, a middle-schooler who had been in the program for six years, said disc golf is "really just a game to bond with your friends and have fun.” Now that he is older, he said he hopes to start playing competitions soon.
“Having fun” is an important aspect of the program. It is one of two rules that Diaz gave his students at the start of the program. The other is to “be safe,” he said.
Diaz, who has now watched some of his first students grow older, said he has also seen their disc golf skills become noticeably better. He said the “proof is in the pudding,” and explained that he hopes the sport can continue to expand opportunities available for youth players.
He got to see some of those opportunities first-hand two years ago.
Diaz said he had the opportunity to travel to Emporia, Kansas, for the Pro Disc Golf Association’s Junior World Championship. It was another adventure for the program, as Discing4Kids sponsored a player and helped expense the trip to play in the tournament, he said.
“There wasn’t always places for little guys, you know what I mean?” Diaz said. “Now there's this program here and disc golf is just getting more and more exposure.”
Diaz said he is currently working on a disc golf event that will take place at Bushmaster Park in September. The plan is to resurrect a “discing in the park” event post-pandemic and to offer families an opportunity to play free of cost.
As for the program’s long-term plans, Diaz said he is looking to establish a model that can be replicated in any community. That involves creating a curriculum that is flexible for multiple age groups or can span various amounts of time.
And, he is always looking for an extra hand from volunteers or community members interested in nonprofit work, he added.
“Our educational curriculum allows us to be able to do a nine-week lesson plan, a four-week lesson, or whatever for whatever age group we're working with,” he said. “As [the students] get older, they get into what is called tournament play.”
Diaz said the program replicates the experience of competing in a disc golf tournament so that older students will already know what they are doing when the time comes to compete. But at the end of the day, Diaz said, the goal remains to have fun and that the kids are never forced to play.
“They play because they want to,” he said.
Diaz, who has lived in Flagstaff for 56 years, is now retired and says he plans to continue growing the program and seeking new collaborators. He said he looks forward to putting all of the money earned right back into disc golf, buying new discs and baskets for his students to enjoy.
According to a coordinator with the FUSD “FACTS” program, disc golf has become one of the most popular after-school activities.
As the annual summer session ends on Wednesday, Discing4Kids now looks to continue to provide in-school and after-school programs at no cost in the Flagstaff community as the school year starts.
For more information on volunteering, becoming involved with the program, or signing up a student, those interested can visit discing4kids.org.