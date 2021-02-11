‘Flagstaff Tooth Fairy’ Jenny Zamora-Garcia awarded inaugural Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero of the Year award

To choose a recipient, the coalition put together a selection team consisting of five members of the community. Coalition leaders then reached out to individuals in the dental circle to submit nominations.

It was a tightly contested race, with Dr. Dale Hallberg of Hallberg Family Dentistry coming in a close second. The coalition recognized Hallberg as an honorable mention, expressing gratification for his numerous contributions to oral health.

Hallberg said it was an “honor” to be recognized alongside Zamora-Garcia, noting that it was incredibly important to shed a light on members of the community who give back.

“There are so many people in our community who contribute in so many different ways to try to connect people to needed care. We as a leadership council decided that we needed to lift people up -- especially now -- and let people know that their efforts don't go unrecognized,” said Alicia Yaeger-Booth, Oral Health Northern Arizona support and outreach specialist.

Zamora-Garcia has been Coconino County’s dental hygienist for 28 years. During that span, she has made it her goal to provide dental care free of cost for those who might not have had access to it otherwise.