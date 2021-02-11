‘Flagstaff Tooth Fairy’ Jenny Zamora-Garcia awarded inaugural Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero of the Year award

It’s a poorly kept secret that Flagstaff has its very own Tooth Fairy. Not to be confused with the Tinker Bell-esque pixie that exchanges monetary gifts for lost teeth, the “Flagstaff Tooth Fairy,” dental hygienist Jenny Zamora-Garcia, takes on a much more significant role in the community.
Often sporting a glistening tiara, wearable wings and a formal dress, Zamora-Garcia is known for her costumes and decades of dental service to the community.
“People don’t know my name, but they know I’m the Tooth Fairy,” Zamora-Garcia said. “And when I’m not dressed, they’ll ask, ‘Why didn’t you wear your wings?’”
This year Zamora-Garcia was recognized for her efforts in dental health as the recipient of the inaugural Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero of the Year award.
Zamora-Garcia was overcome with emotion as she humbly accepted the honor outside of the Sid Davis, DDS Memorial Dental Clinic on Friday. She was surrounded by her colleagues at the Northern Arizona Oral Health Coalition who all had high praise for their “hero.”
“Jenny has worked tirelessly in many capacities to promote oral health in northern Arizona. I know of no one more deserving of the award. Both through volunteering and as an occupation, Jenny has promoted and directed our community's oral health movement,” said Dr. Jonathan Robinson, who nominated Zamora-Garcia.
To choose a recipient, the coalition put together a selection team consisting of five members of the community. Coalition leaders then reached out to individuals in the dental circle to submit nominations.
It was a tightly contested race, with Dr. Dale Hallberg of Hallberg Family Dentistry coming in a close second. The coalition recognized Hallberg as an honorable mention, expressing gratification for his numerous contributions to oral health.
Hallberg said it was an “honor” to be recognized alongside Zamora-Garcia, noting that it was incredibly important to shed a light on members of the community who give back.
“There are so many people in our community who contribute in so many different ways to try to connect people to needed care. We as a leadership council decided that we needed to lift people up -- especially now -- and let people know that their efforts don't go unrecognized,” said Alicia Yaeger-Booth, Oral Health Northern Arizona support and outreach specialist.
Zamora-Garcia has been Coconino County’s dental hygienist for 28 years. During that span, she has made it her goal to provide dental care free of cost for those who might not have had access to it otherwise.
“If it has anything to do with dental, Jenny is there,” Robinson said. “Take a look at the list of her accomplishments — it’s a lot.”
A giving spirit
Zamora-Garcia said that “making a difference” is her motto.
In 2019, she helped organize and execute an Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy (AZMOM) event in the Rolle Activity Center on the Northern Arizona University campus. The event provided more than $650,000 in free dental and dental hygiene services for low-income individuals. She also regularly volunteers at the AZMOM events in Phoenix.
Zamora-Garcia is also a volunteer with Poore Medical and Dental Clinic, providing free dental services for low-income patients, and regularly volunteers with the Lance Davison High Country Veteran Stand Down, providing free dental services for veterans both in Flagstaff and Phoenix.
She also coordinated a dental event that partnered Coconino County with the Pacific Dental Services Foundation in September 2019. Comprehensive dental services valued at $37,896 were provided free of cost to 35 patients.
Venturing beyond the dental chair, Zamora-Garcia has volunteered with the Flagstaff Family Food Center and St. Vincent De Paul to put together food boxes and Daily Grab and Go Dinner Distribution Service at the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Zamora-Garcia dressed as the Tooth Fairy for Halloween and passed out oral hygiene good bags at the Flagstaff Family Food Center and Hal Jensen’s Recreation Center.