Flagstaff rodeo ropes in hundreds for return at Fort Tuthill

Wiltbank’s responsibility as the rodeo queen is to be the “face of the rodeo,” promoting Flagstaff’s competition at other events in the state, signing autographs and doing radio interviews as an advocate for the western lifestyle.

Volunteer Morgan Riggs, a former Flagstaff rodeo queen herself, was busy in the hours that led up to the main event helping children sign up for the mutton busting competition. Having experienced the work that goes into the rodeo firsthand, Riggs knew just how special the night ahead was going to be -- especially after the event was postponed earlier in the year.

“Everybody puts so much effort into putting on this show, especially doing it twice this year because we had to cancel,” Riggs said. “It's just been really cool seeing everybody come together as a team to make it happen.”

The rodeo was originally set to take place in June, but was nixed due to ongoing wildfire threats throughout the region. The last-minute cancellation caused around 300 competitors and their horses already on their way to the event to turn back home.

But that did not stop hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country from showing out for this weekend’s rescheduled festivities. Competitors came from Texas, Montana, New Mexico and more to show off their skills under the bright lights.