Flagstaff rodeo ropes in hundreds for return at Fort Tuthill

The bucking chutes clanged open as the bronc hurtled into the arena, violently tossing and turning to the crowd's excitement. Seconds later, a seasoned cowboy competitor hopped off the bareback horse and let out a celebratory holler.
After a year-long hiatus, the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo returned for three nights of bull-riding, hotdog-eating fun this weekend at Fort Tuthill County Park.
“It's definitely a rough and tumble way of life. If you ever want to go back to the Old West, just spend a day at the rodeo because that's where it started,” Rodeo queen Rosie Wiltbank said.
The rodeo kicked off Thursday night with mutton busting, a friendly competition between children to see who can ride a racing sheep the longest. The event was filled with tears and triumph as the seven young riders put on protective gear and gave it a whirl.
The winner, a young girl who held on with convincing fashion, won herself a brand new pair of cowboy boots. The rest were given a belt buckle as a consolation prize.
As the rodeo went into full swing at Fort Tuthill, the number of youthful competitors was expected to triple. The crowds were expected to get bigger and rowdier too, according to rodeo vice president Kristen Daulton.
“It's so much fun you get to just be here and experience all the dirt and grit, and all the pride that gets put into each event,” Wiltbank said.
Wiltbank’s responsibility as the rodeo queen is to be the “face of the rodeo,” promoting Flagstaff’s competition at other events in the state, signing autographs and doing radio interviews as an advocate for the western lifestyle.
Volunteer Morgan Riggs, a former Flagstaff rodeo queen herself, was busy in the hours that led up to the main event helping children sign up for the mutton busting competition. Having experienced the work that goes into the rodeo firsthand, Riggs knew just how special the night ahead was going to be -- especially after the event was postponed earlier in the year.
“Everybody puts so much effort into putting on this show, especially doing it twice this year because we had to cancel,” Riggs said. “It's just been really cool seeing everybody come together as a team to make it happen.”
The rodeo was originally set to take place in June, but was nixed due to ongoing wildfire threats throughout the region. The last-minute cancellation caused around 300 competitors and their horses already on their way to the event to turn back home.
But that did not stop hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country from showing out for this weekend’s rescheduled festivities. Competitors came from Texas, Montana, New Mexico and more to show off their skills under the bright lights.
It was a welcomed return after the event was not held at all last year due to public safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the event was initially granted permission from health officials to operate at full capacity for the June dates, it was set to be one of the first major events held in the county since the onset of the virus.
The show on Thursday treated the crowd to the usual lineup of bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
And there was never a dull moment, as the rodeo clown quipped and bantered with the broadcaster between each event. For those that weren’t as keen on the jokes, or just needed a break from the action, beneath the viewing stands was a herd of vendors selling items such as shirts, hats and boots.
Pamalee and Luke Bawden were one of the many small business owners in attendance, but instead of selling western goodies, they were offering miniature pony rides for the next generation of rodeo-goers. The couple has operated Itty-Bitty Pony Parties for more than a decade.
Luke Bawden, who was 6 when he rode his first horse, said he was happy to keep the rich southwest culture alive.
“It’s a good experience,” Luke Bawden said. “More kids need to be brought up in the culture and, of course, the animals need friends too.”
Pamalee Bawden agreed, adding that her favorite aspect of the rodeo was the tight-knit community and the patriotism.