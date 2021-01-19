Flagstaff retailers seeing changes in board game during the pandemic

Salmon said some of his “super serious” board game customers are coming in less often, as they may not have roommates or family in town to play with. These dedicated gamers are having a harder time finding other hobbyists, as many popular meetups hosted by businesses around town are no longer scheduling gatherings.

However, isolating at home has not been all bad for board game lovers, Bushnell said.

Many are rediscovering the forgotten joys of sitting around the game table, or perhaps, discovering them for the first time. He said this can only lead to growth in the industry, and added that the experience a good board game brings is invaluable to local families, especially during a year where there aren’t as many options to pass the time. This extends to roommates or college students, who can no longer go out on a Friday night.

“I try to push more cooperative games when people come in. You don’t want to have animosity toward your friend or member of your family,” Bushnell said. “It is fun to sit down and face the board together.”