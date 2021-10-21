Flagstaff resident survey highlights strengths, room for growth

When asked how well the city’s transportation system meets the community needs, 83% of respondents said it served the needs “somewhat” or “very” well. The finding was similar to results from 2013.

Despite the favorable view of public transit, however, the No. 1 response to both spending priorities and actions the city can take to increase the quality of life was to make improvements in mobility, transportation, traffic and roads.

The remaining two key findings involved public safety and government performance. The survey found that while residents generally feel safe in the community, many are concerned about certain crimes or discrimination.

While 8 in 10 respondents said they rated their overall feeling of safety as “good” or “excellent,” a new question on this year’s survey shed light on certain public safety concerns. When asked to select their top three community issues, many responses were centered on matters of public safety.

Out of a list of 25 concerns to choose from, 3 in 10 respondents listed disorderly conduct, public intoxication and noise violations as a top issue. Two in 10 respondents listed traffic issues, driving under the influence, drug abuse and domestic violence.