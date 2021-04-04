Flagstaff receives donation of 230,000 KN95 masks

“It was a happy accident that I met one of the people with the masks,” Amethyst said. “[Deasy] helped connect those who made it all happen. I’m happy to be a part of helping our community get this resource.”

In order to claim the donation, Deasy needed to coordinate the masks' transport from Bullhead City. He eventually connected with members of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, which offered to transport and help distribute the masks free of charge.

Fabian Sandez, region manager of the Southwest Carpenters Union, said the operation was a team effort pulling Carpenters Union members from Phoenix and Las Vegas to help get the materials to Flagstaff.

“It’s an honor to help Mayor Deasy in providing PPE to our essential and frontline workers here in Flagstaff. We are indebted to them all. Their safety is still paramount because we are not out of the woods yet, as far as the pandemic is concerned,” Sandez said.

So far, 3,000 masks have been given to the Flagstaff Education Association, along with 2,000 to food and commercial workers and 21,000 to tribal communities, Deasy said, with more planned donations in the coming days.

