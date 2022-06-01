Flagstaff Police Department to host community discussions on new noise ordinance

On Friday, June 3 -- and Friday, June 10, as well -- the Flagstaff Police Department will be hosting “Coffee with a Cop” events during which concerned citizens and business owners can meet with police and consultants to provide input on Flagstaff’s nuisance noise ordinance.

The June 3 event will be at Late for the Train, located at 19A E. Aspen Ave., and the June 10 event will be at Val’s Workshop, 200 S. San Francisco St. Both events will take place between 8:30 and 10 a.m.

The city has been in the process of updating its noise ordinance since a citizen’s petition was submitted to the city outlining complaints about excess noise from modified vehicles. The conversation has evolved to include noise nuisance from businesses, especially in Flagstaff’s Southside neighborhood, where multiple residents have reported degraded quality of life and mental health issues caused by noise pollution from nearby businesses.

In response to the citizen outcries, the City of Flagstaff directed the Flagstaff Police Department to identify a noise consultant to conduct further research on how to update and enforce a noise ordinance. FPD hired MD Acoustics to perform a noise study for $17,000. A consultant from MD Acoustics will be present at the upcoming community events to receive public comment that will be included in the noise study.

