Flagstaff pathologist named physician of the year by Northern Arizona Healthcare

Dr. Michael Papez is an unsung hero in the local healthcare community.
Serving as a pathologist, Papez rarely meets his patients -- often working behind the scenes analyzing samples to provide a vital medical diagnosis. Despite seldom face-to-face interaction, however, he cares for his patients all the same.
“Patients should know there is a physician that they'll likely never see but who takes great care, great pride and great interest in finding an accurate diagnosis,” he said.
For his outstanding work in the field, Papez has been honored as the 2021 Nathan Avery Physician of the Year by Northern Arizona Healthcare.
That award had previously been given by NAH to two physicians -- one from Verde Valley Medical Center and one from Flagstaff Medical Center -- but was combined into a system-wide accolade this year.
Due to the isolated nature of the work, it is unusual for somebody in Papez’s position to receive such a distinction, though his colleagues say he is more deserving than most.
“He probably would have won this award years ago if he had not been a pathologist,” said Dr. Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer at FMC.
Papez likened being a pathologist to a catcher's mitt.
Whether analyzing soft tissue biopsies, growth specimens or lab results,he works to to catch potential health issues and formulate a report. And when a report identifies a concern, such as cancer, it is Papez’s job to present his findings to other physicians.
“In those cases, I have to explain what type of cancer it is and the grade and the stage, and the various things that will help the patient and their providers care for them in the further steps,” Papez said.
But Papez’s work extends beyond analyzing samples under a microscope. He also manages NAH testing facilities in Flagstaff, Sedona and Cottonwood as the medical director of Northern Arizona Healthcare’s laboratories.
As the lab director, he provides needed administrative work for NAH, such as allocating testing stock and managing the well-being of his laboratory staff. His colleague, Dr. Elaina Pirrucello, a pathologist, said the laboratory has thrived under his leadership.
“Instead of just a regular laboratory where patients come or doctors drop things off, it’s become a place where clinicians can really interact with the laboratory and feel like they can call and ask questions,” Pirrucello said. “He really turned this into a place where people feel comfortable talking to a pathologist.”
Cultivating a welcoming environment was the result of Papez enhancing the efficiency of the lab, both among his staff and procedural efforts. Pirrucello said Papez is respected for his patience and understanding, characteristics that have made his staff more excited about their work.
The outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing testing demands further illustrated just how integral Papez’s laboratory oversight has been for NAH, according to Dr. Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer of FMC.
“There would not be functioning Northern Arizona healthcare without this man. And I know that sounds like a big statement, but what the lab means to how healthcare works is huge,” Feuquay said.
Keeping up with the testing demands brought by COVID-19 was not always easy for Papez, especially as laboratories encountered supply chain issues early in the pandemic. Suddenly, Papez had to use what little supplies were available to keep the entire system running.
Feuquay recalled a moment during the pandemic when a lab employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Strapped for resources and worried that other staff might have been infected, Papez worked late into the night swabbing staff’s noses to collect samples, and then stayed around afterward to complete the rest of his work.
Papez said the challenges he encountered over the last year were “tiring and thrilling at the same time.”
Even before the pandemic, it was not unusual for Papez to work late nights in order to provide a quick turnaround on test results for his patients. He does this not only to alleviate patient anxiety but to also allow treatment to begin as soon as possible.
Papez said receiving a test result, regardless of the outcome, serves as a new beginning for his patients.
“Yes, sometimes the patient's going to hear [the result] and possibly take it hard, but then that's the next step in their care, and they can move forward with that at least knowing what they have,” Papez said. “Quick turnaround is important to us, because we know how important it is to the patient and the physicians caring for them.”
Papez has practiced pathology in Flagstaff since 2010 after receiving his medical license from University of North Carolina. After being raised in a small town in Nevada, Papez said he chose to work in Flagstaff because he had always wanted to return to the West, and because it was a smaller town.
“Flagstaff is much bigger than where we were raised but it fits the bill, and it has good people and it has, of course, the Western attitudes, the access to the outdoors, the things we really enjoy in life and where we wanted to raise our family,” Papez said.
Papez is married with five children, who, he said, have provided “crucial support” throughout his career. When he first announced his award to his family, his youngest daughter, 6, began jumping up and down with excitement. That was a special moment, he said.
“It's very important to me that the younger generation see that there's great adversity and there's great courage in the response, and you just have to do what you have to do to keep society going to care for your neighbor and to help the next generation come along,” Papez said.