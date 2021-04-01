Flagstaff pathologist named physician of the year by Northern Arizona Healthcare

“There would not be functioning Northern Arizona healthcare without this man. And I know that sounds like a big statement, but what the lab means to how healthcare works is huge,” Feuquay said.

Keeping up with the testing demands brought by COVID-19 was not always easy for Papez, especially as laboratories encountered supply chain issues early in the pandemic. Suddenly, Papez had to use what little supplies were available to keep the entire system running.

Feuquay recalled a moment during the pandemic when a lab employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Strapped for resources and worried that other staff might have been infected, Papez worked late into the night swabbing staff’s noses to collect samples, and then stayed around afterward to complete the rest of his work.

Papez said the challenges he encountered over the last year were “tiring and thrilling at the same time.”

Even before the pandemic, it was not unusual for Papez to work late nights in order to provide a quick turnaround on test results for his patients. He does this not only to alleviate patient anxiety but to also allow treatment to begin as soon as possible.

Papez said receiving a test result, regardless of the outcome, serves as a new beginning for his patients.