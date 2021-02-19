Flagstaff nurses moved to tears thanks to community Valentine's Day gift basket project

It’s Valentine’s Day at the Flagstaff Medical Center. Nurses and doctors move swiftly as they carefully administer crucial medical care to critically ill patients, just as they have since the beginning of the pandemic. They’ve been on the front line battling the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year and at times struggle to keep up morale as case numbers continued to rise.
Then arrived the gift baskets, given by local families to thank frontline healthcare personnel for their work. Each care package was filled to the brim with goodies and self-care necessities: heart-shaped candies, healthy snacks, gift cards, fuzzy blankets, socks, lotions and, most importantly, colorful words of encouragement from children in the community.
The act of kindness had been three weeks in the making. What started as a service project in a local Girl Scouts troop eventually turned into a community-wide effort at the Puente de Hózhó Elementary School in Flagstaff. Local Troop 625 came up with the idea as a way to give back during a difficult period of time.
When healthcare staff arrived at work Sunday, the baskets were on full display at the information desk in the lobby. Hidden between the tasty treats and colorful gift tissue were letters and -- upon a closer look -- dozens of thank-yous and a few hand-drawn pictures.
One bright-pink message flanking the side of the display read, “Thank you healthcare heroes!” in bold lettering.
When nurses and other employees were presented with the gifts, some were in disbelief. Others “shed tears of joy” as they were overcome with gratitude, according to organizers.
Over the course of a typical year, the Girl Scouts troop normally plans a few annual community service projects, such as putting together gift baskets for firefighters on the memorial of 9/11.
This year, when organizing such events became difficult, scout leader Sarah Martinet said, the troop started looking for creative ways to give back -- eventually arriving at a project focused on thanking healthcare workers.
“I felt like it was a good opportunity for all of us to re-engage with the community and a re- engage in community service,” Martinet said. “When I talked to the families, I told them it was an opportunity to work together with their Girl Scouts and serve the community after being homebound so long.”
The scouts' plan was to give a gift basket to each of the inpatient units at FMC. But, while formulating the plan, they realized they needed to bring on additional support.
As it happens, most of the scouts attend the Puente de Hózhó Elementary. When word spread to the Parents and Teachers Organization, multiple families were quickly brought on board.
From there, a few teachers at Puente de Hózhó decided to open the project up to their classes. Despite conducting learning entirely online, fifth-grade teacher Jillian Hernandez said that participating classes were able to contribute two full gift baskets to the effort.
Hernandez spoke on the "tremendous" impact the project had on her classroom, and how excited her students were to thank their “healthcare heroes.” Many of her students had parents or family members who worked in healthcare, strengthening their desire to participate.
Students in remote Zoom class were given the opportunity to make both physical and digital cards that were then either photocopied, printed or dropped off at the school to ensure they made it into the baskets.
Hernandez said she taught her class that acts of kindness are not always about giving a physical gift, but instead, offering “words” that have the potential to be “even more personal.”
After the baskets were delivered, students were shown pictures of the healthcare workers opening their gifts. Hernandez said the pictures gave the students just as much joy as the healthcare workers who had received the gifts themselves.
“Students were so excited to see the expressions on their faces,” Hernandez said.
By the end of the experience, Hernandez noted a shift in her classroom. In a time where personal connection has become difficult for school children, her class emerged from the project with a stronger bond.
“It brought my classroom even closer,” Hernandez said. “When we reach out to help others, it exposes just how interconnected we all are.”