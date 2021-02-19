Flagstaff nurses moved to tears thanks to community Valentine's Day gift basket project

When nurses and other employees were presented with the gifts, some were in disbelief. Others “shed tears of joy” as they were overcome with gratitude, according to organizers.

Over the course of a typical year, the Girl Scouts troop normally plans a few annual community service projects, such as putting together gift baskets for firefighters on the memorial of 9/11.

This year, when organizing such events became difficult, scout leader Sarah Martinet said, the troop started looking for creative ways to give back -- eventually arriving at a project focused on thanking healthcare workers.

“I felt like it was a good opportunity for all of us to re-engage with the community and a re- engage in community service,” Martinet said. “When I talked to the families, I told them it was an opportunity to work together with their Girl Scouts and serve the community after being homebound so long.”

The scouts' plan was to give a gift basket to each of the inpatient units at FMC. But, while formulating the plan, they realized they needed to bring on additional support.

As it happens, most of the scouts attend the Puente de Hózhó Elementary. When word spread to the Parents and Teachers Organization, multiple families were quickly brought on board.