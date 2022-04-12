Flagstaff moves to Phase 4 of COVID re-entry amid minor increase in cases

On Monday, the City of Flagstaff moved to Phase 4 of its COVID re-entry plan following a directive given by Flagstaff City Council majority on March 15. Under this final phase of the city’s re-entry plan, most city facilities have returned to pre-COVID business hours and operations. In the weeks since the decision was made, Coconino County has experienced a minor uptick in the amount of COVID cases.

The decision to move through the phases of re-entry is based on the city’s monitoring criteria, which look for a downward trend in COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for four or more weeks. These criteria also specify that the community must demonstrate the ability to adhere to CDC guidelines surrounding physical distance, masking and hygiene, and that local healthcare facilities have the capacity to provide adequate care, testing and other monitoring. As of the March 15 meeting, when Council directed the city to move to Phase 4, all these criteria had been met unambiguously.

Since March 15, Coconino County has reported a small increase in cases starting with the week ending March 26, when the county reported 36 new cases. In the week ending April 2, the county reported 42 new cases. There have been no COVID-related deaths reported by the county in this timeframe.

The decision to move to Phase 4 re-entry still holds up, said senior deputy city manager Shannon Anderson. The observed increases in cases have been minor, and “frankly, we anticipated an uptick because of spring break,” she said. Anderson also referred to CDC guidance that warned against reacting to “blips on the radar.”

“You wouldn't necessarily want to change everything you're doing because of those blips,” she said. “You want to look at something that's a more consistent change.”

To warrant a retreat from Phase 4, increases in COVID cases would have to be “more significant,” Anderson said. She illustrated the point with data from the winter — the last time the city moved backwards in its re-entry phases.

“We saw between the week of Dec. 18 and the week of Dec. 25 case went from 462 to 659. Then between Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, they went up to 1,451,” she said. “These were huge upticks in cases.”

Under Phase 4, some mitigation measures will stay in place.

“For instance, at city hall we're asking folks to enter and exit off of Aspen,” Anderson said. “When you're standing in line, there's spots on the floor that still do some physical distancing, we've got Plexiglas up that helps as a divider between our staff and the public — those kinds of time-intensive mitigation measures we're leaving in place for a little while.”

According to Anderson, these measures remain in an effort to both avoid and be prepared for the possibility of a spike in cases. If the city should find itself in the unfortunate position of returning to Phase 3, then at least “we don't have to go back and install all of that stuff all over again,” she said.

One of the city facilities most affected by the move to Phase 4 is the Aquaplex, where recreational supervisor Mike Abeyta feels confident about the shift.

“The city overall has taken a very conservative approach moving forward,” Abeyta said. “I think the timing is really good. I think we're making some small steps forward, and I think it's going to work out very well.”

Multiple branches of the Aquaplex, such as the climbing wall and the community rooms, have remained closed under previous phases, and Abeyta reported that the Aquaplex has taken full advantage of their closure by performing deep cleaning and renovations. In Phase 4, the climbing wall and community rooms have reopened, and the pool capacity has increased. The facility’s Kids Room remains closed until the Aquaplex can re-hire sufficient staff, but Abeyta doesn’t anticipate that staffing will be an issue. They need time to “bring them on board and get them trained so that we can open up in a safe direction,” he said.

The lull in activity at the Aquaplex has also allowed Abeyta to explore restructuring facility for efficiency so they can get members “the most for the money they have spent.” While he’s looking forward to “getting things back on track,” and working toward long-term goals such as group swim lessons in the summer, Abeyta remains cautiously optimistic.

“I’ve been amped up before,” he said. “I’m just trying to be patient and make sure we're headed in the right direction without compromising safety.”

Some members of the Flagstaff community are not as optimistic about the move to Phase 4. During last week’s meeting, councilmember Adam Shimoni voiced concern for COVID variant BA.2.

“I want us to be prepared and not totally let our guard down knowing that there’s another wave on the way,” Shimoni said.

Longtime Flagstaff resident Will Lewis is skeptical of the move largely because he does not trust current CDC standards for evaluating community risk levels.

“Sounds like the city doesn’t care about the health of its employees or citizens,” he said. “Has the city updated all the air filtration and air exchanges in these buildings? Just because the CDC ‘revised’ guidelines to make it seem like things are better, doesn’t mean that they are.”

The most current rate of new cases in Coconino County is 29.4 per 100,000 — still well below the “low” threshold for adjusted transmission levels of 200 per 100,000.

The move to Phase 4 may also impact neighboring tribal communities. As of the April 5 council meeting, COVID-related deaths on the Navajo Nation had “jumped in the past few weeks to 77,” reported Rose Toehe. “They used to be in the 50s or lower, so that’s been a concern.” Public health emergency orders for schools and businesses on the Navajo Nation will continue at this time.

Others seem to think that the move to Phase 4 and is overdue.

“About time,” said Flagstaff resident Neil Wilson. “The control over people’s lives and choices was not worth it.”

Anderson remains hopeful that the move to Phase 4 will be accompanied by a continued downward trend in COVID throughout the county. “People are tired,” she said.

In the meantime, the city will continue to monitor any changes in COVID transmission, including a monthly call with Coconino County Health and Human Services. There is one more city council COVID update scheduled for April, then updates will be “irregular,” depending on whether there are “substantial changes.”

Below is full breakdown of city facility operations under Phase 4:

• City Hall will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library (Downtown location) will be open:

o Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

o Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

o Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

o Sunday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• The East Flagstaff Community Library will be open:

o Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

o Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

o Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

o Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Both library meeting rooms will be available for reservation starting April 11 and library programs will begin transitioning back to in-person.

• The Hal Jensen Recreation Center will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The Jay Lively Activity Center will be open regular hours which may vary with monthly programming. The party room will be available again for rentals.

• The Joe C Montoya Community and Senior Center will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

• The Aquaplex will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday including the reopening of the climbing wall. Community and party rooms will be available again for rentals. Pool capacity will increase but may be limited at times due to staffing. Kids Club will remain closed due to staffing shortages, but steps are being taken to reopen this area as soon as possible.

Council meetings will continue to occur on a hybrid basis, with public participation available both in person and virtually.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.