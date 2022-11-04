Flagstaff Family Food Center celebrating 30 years with anniversary dinner

It could be people living in their cars. It could be victims of domestic violence living in a shelter. It could be senior citizens. It could even be your neighbor.

For 30 years, the Flagstaff Family Food Center, Food Bank and Kitchen has been feeding the food insecure throughout Flagstaff and Coconino County. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the organization will be celebrating that milestone with a fundraising anniversary dinner, called “One for the Record Books.”

“For 30 years, the Flagstaff Family Food Center has been providing hot meals for the hungry in this community,” said Eric Boatner, vice president for the FFFC board. “That’s definitely worth celebrating.”

From humble beginnings of opening a small kitchen and offering hot meals in Sunnyside on Christmas 1991, the organization has grown to include a food bank that, last year, distributed just under 8 million pounds of food to nearly 30% of Coconino County’s residents.

And, because of the pandemic and a downturn in the economy, that number is predicted this year to be even larger, according to J.B. DeWitt, development director for the food center.

“The pandemic has hit everyone,” DeWitt said. “Now, it’s your neighbors and people you would never assume who need help.”

In 2021, the food center served about 44,000 hot meals, and so far in 2022, the center has served about 67,000 -- which means that by the end of the year, the organization will have doubled its capacity, according to DeWitt.

To support such an effort takes the daily help of about 50 volunteers from the community that is a constant struggle to fulfill.

The food center offers help in the following areas: free hot meals, free sack lunches, food boxes, food rescue, deliveries to home-bound seniors, food for other nonprofit agencies in the county, neighborhood distribution, food for farms and even a children’s literacy program.

Among all the services, the center serves about 2,300 people a day, and in 2021, that translated to about 840,000 people helped, according to numbers compiled by the food center.

To offer that kind of assistance throughout the year, the organization depends on not only volunteers but regular support from the generosity of donors -- individuals and organizations -- throughout the community, Boatner said.

As a result, the anniversary dinner, while it is a celebration of the food center’s mission for the last 30 years, will also serve as a fundraiser.

“It’s going to be a fun event,” Boatner said, adding that there will be a live and silent auction to support the organization.

Among the items that will be auctioned are: a Grand Canyon whitewater rafting trip, a helicopter tour, Verde Valley Railway tickets, diamond earrings from Frederick Fisher Jewelers and much more.

The dinner will be provided by Café Daily Fare / Simply Delicious catering, and will include musical entertainment, dancing and the live and silent auctions. The funds collected from the event will support the organization’s emergency food programming and general operating expenses.