Flagstaff Community Market kicks off 21st season as in-person event

Flagstaff residents flocked to the city hall parking lot last weekend to fill their shopping bags with fresh veggies, honey, home-baked goods and more -- but more than anything, were offered a sense of normalcy.

After being limited by pandemic closures last summer, the Flagstaff Community Market reopened for its 21st season last Sunday, welcoming vendors and customers to return to the community-oriented local alternative to grocery shopping.

This year’s season will run from May 2 until Oct. 17 and will operate under new COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

According to Art Babbott, one of the FCM’s head organizers, the outdoor shopping venue is a safe way to purchase groceries during the pandemic -- especially with the new precautions.

The market will require all vendors and staff to wear masks at the city’s request, and is encouraging customers to do so as well. According to the FCM website, food sampling will be restricted and hand-washing facilities will be increased throughout the market. All vendors are required to have hand sanitizer at their booth, Babbott said.