Flagstaff Community Market kicks off 21st season as in-person event

Flagstaff residents flocked to the city hall parking lot last weekend to fill their shopping bags with fresh veggies, honey, home-baked goods and more -- but more than anything, were offered a sense of normalcy.
After being limited by pandemic closures last summer, the Flagstaff Community Market reopened for its 21st season last Sunday, welcoming vendors and customers to return to the community-oriented local alternative to grocery shopping.
This year’s season will run from May 2 until Oct. 17 and will operate under new COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
According to Art Babbott, one of the FCM’s head organizers, the outdoor shopping venue is a safe way to purchase groceries during the pandemic -- especially with the new precautions.
The market will require all vendors and staff to wear masks at the city’s request, and is encouraging customers to do so as well. According to the FCM website, food sampling will be restricted and hand-washing facilities will be increased throughout the market. All vendors are required to have hand sanitizer at their booth, Babbott said.
Because the shopping venue is on city-owned property, it is subject to guidelines implemented to reduce the capacity of special events. The city currently places limits on the size of outdoor events using a capacity calculator, or a ratio of occupants to square footage -- with the calculator set to be lifted July 1. In the case of the market, that figure includes both the square footage of the parking lot and the adjacent lawn area.
The market has requested that customers keep the shopping area distanced by utilizing the lawn area to eat breakfast and socialize with friends.
“The city does put reasonable conditions on the community market that would not be put on businesses on private property,” Babbott said. “The community market thanks the city for working with and allowing us to operate a market that is both safe and vibrant.”
Despite this season’s changes, Babbott said community vendors were filled with excitement as they returned following a difficult year marked by public health concern stemming from COVID-19.
Cara Corbin operates a local composting business, Corbin Composting, and usually attends the market as a vendor. She said it was an exciting moment for the community to be able to gather at city hall again.
“I think it’s super important to support local businesses. Throughout COVID, people really missed that sense of community,” Corbin said.
According to Babbot, the pandemic created significant challenges for local farmers looking to get their crops to consumers. The result was a reduction of sales among the market’s producers and growers by more than 90%
“From a farmer’s perspectives, it was frustrating that unlimited people could go into a grocery store or Super Walmart, yet they couldn't easily shop at an outdoors farmers market providing the freshest local produce,” Babbott said.
To Babbott, the hard work of the community members who grow and raise food locally has not gone unnoticed, especially under the current circumstances. The market states that its mission remains to support and expand the number of independently operated family farms in northern Arizona.
“It's more than any one individual product, but the collective of the products here at the market. While there’s social media to market your business, there’s nothing like experiencing that face to face,” Corbin said.