Flagstaff City Council weighing carbon dioxide removal initiatives

“For the whole endeavor to be net-positive, the energy will need to be renewable,” Alatorre said.

Mechanical trees, some of which are currently in development at Arizona State University, are an option down the road that are potentially less energy-intensive. The idea is that the technology-based “trees” passively remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through engineered “leaves” at a rate more than a thousand times faster than a biological tree.

That method might require less space and energy than some of the others that were discussed, but are still in early stages of development and are not yet cost-effective, Alatorre said.

One of the most enticing carbon removal methods according to sustainability officials utilizes bio-energy with carbon capture and storage technology, combining all three approaches: biology, technology and geology. Carbon dioxide is first captured in biomass, which is then used to produce energy and heat in a facility that captures and stores carbon underground.

While that is something that has been considered locally, there are few examples of implementation on a large-scale across the globe, Alatorre said.