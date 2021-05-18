Flagstaff City Council weighing carbon dioxide removal initiatives

Electric vehicles, solar energy and efficient infrastructure are key to building a sustainable community, sustainability officials say -- but if Flagstaff hopes to reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, it will also have to remove existing pollution from the atmosphere.
Commonly referred to as carbon dioxide removal (CDR), reducing pollutants is accomplished using a variety of approaches -- whether biological, geological or technological.
Flagstaff sustainability managers met with the Flagstaff City Council to discuss potential carbon dioxide removal strategies the city will look to employ over the next decade, envisioning an eventual portfolio of green initiatives to balance net carbon emissions to zero.
The presentation was lauded by councilmembers Miranda Sweet, Adam Shimoni, Austin Aslan and Jim McCarthy, who said they supported the work being done by the city’s sustainability section on climate action.
The discussion came before Council is scheduled to hold a community discussion on the city’s proposed Carbon Neutrality Plan on May 25. Adoption of the carbon neutrality plan is tentatively scheduled for June.
Even with substantial reductions, the upcoming plan predicts the city will produce 471,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2029. For reference, the city produced 759,000 metric tons of carbon emissions in 2016, according to the city’s sustainability section.
Now that Flagstaff has a working metric for the amount of carbon removal that will be necessary, city planners are looking to implement and support local carbon dioxide removal projects.
But a complete portfolio of carbon removal initiatives in the city could take years to implement, and could potentially rely on technology not fully developed yet.
“Neither the conversation on the 25th or the adoption in June will offer a prescriptive plan for the carbon dioxide removal portfolio that Flagstaff would develop over the next nine years,” said Ramon Alatorre, Flagstaff Climate and Energy Coordinator. “That work will require identifying regional partnerships, and identifying opportunities for collaboration on CDR projects and funding.”
Alatorre said the city will need to deploy pilot CDR projects in the next few years, as well as conduct feasibility studies for various methods being considered in Flagstaff.
Weighing pros and cons
The carbon dioxide removal process is not as easy as “simply planting more trees,” Alatorre told the council.
While trees have the ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it for decades -- sometimes centuries -- there are several limiting factors, Alatorre said. One of those limiting factors is an oversaturation of trees, or a limit on the effectiveness of the tree-planting strategy.
“While planting trees can be a good idea in some regions and could be scaled, there are some regions where, frankly, the problem is too many trees,” Alatorre said. “There is interest in getting biomass out of our forest to reduce fuels and mitigate fire risk.”
Rather than “reforestation” -- the process of replanting trees where they previously existed -- the city could favor other removal options, such as those reliant on geological processes or new technology.
Also being considered are geological removal options, utilizing rocks and minerals that bind to carbon dioxide through natural process, officials said. Those processes are capable of being sped up through human facilitation.
“Basically you might think of mining some of those rocks and minerals, crushing them to increase their surface area and then exposing them in favorable conditions,” Alatorre said.
Because the likelihood of rocks and minerals rereleasing pollutants back into the atmosphere is lower compared to trees, geologic formations could also be used to store carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere through other removal methods, such as those reliant on technology.
Alatorre explained the concept of “direct air capture” to the council, or factories that process large volumes of air to remove carbon dioxide. However, processing the air is energy intensive -- and costly for the city.
“For the whole endeavor to be net-positive, the energy will need to be renewable,” Alatorre said.
Mechanical trees, some of which are currently in development at Arizona State University, are an option down the road that are potentially less energy-intensive. The idea is that the technology-based “trees” passively remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through engineered “leaves” at a rate more than a thousand times faster than a biological tree.
That method might require less space and energy than some of the others that were discussed, but are still in early stages of development and are not yet cost-effective, Alatorre said.
One of the most enticing carbon removal methods according to sustainability officials utilizes bio-energy with carbon capture and storage technology, combining all three approaches: biology, technology and geology. Carbon dioxide is first captured in biomass, which is then used to produce energy and heat in a facility that captures and stores carbon underground.
While that is something that has been considered locally, there are few examples of implementation on a large-scale across the globe, Alatorre said.
Biochar, which burns biomass under certain conditions to result in a stable char, similar to charcoal, is another sustainable practice that has already been considered in the region, Alatorre said. The U.S. Forest Service has provided funding for multiple biochar facilities in the region over the last few years.