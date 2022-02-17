Flagstaff City Council unanimously adopts 10-year housing plan

During Tuesday’s work session, Flagstaff City Council unanimously voted to adopt a 10-year housing plan that comes in direct response to the affordable housing emergency declared in December of 2020.

The plan summarizes the city’s immediate and long-term housing needs, and presents policy initiatives and strategies for a path forward.

A robust amount of data and public participation went into its formation, including a community housing survey that reached 3,000 respondents, a community forum survey that garnered 327 respondents, and roughly 16.4 hours of public comment, 600 written comments and more than 1,000 volunteer hours from the combined efforts of 80 volunteers in informal working groups.

Public participation combined with census data provided the housing commission with critical figures that illustrate the severity of Flagstaff’s housing emergency. The rising cost of housing in Flagstaff has far outpaced rising wages. Since 2011, the median sale price of an area home has risen 119%, while the median area income has only experienced a 16% increase. Ballooning housing costs combined with wage stagnation have burdened a full 45% of Flagstaff’s population with housing costs that exceed 30% of their income.

When surveyed, 93% of residents strongly agreed that owning a home was important to them, but 83% said the average home price was a barrier to achieving that goal. Over half said they were paying too much in rent to save.

To further the point, Devonna McLaughlin, executive director of Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, shared numbers from her organization's annual rental attainability report during public comment.

“The data is pretty bleak,” McLaughlin said. “An average two-bedroom apartment rents for $1,750 a month. A single parent wanting to rent that apartment on minimum wage would have to work 86.9 hours a week in order for the apartment to be affordable. That’s simply not realistic.”

Survey data also shows that if housing unattainability is not addressed, Flagstaff could be in danger of an exodus. Over 58% of respondents reported that they were nearly certain or somewhat likely to relocate due to housing costs.

“The intent of this plan is to help individuals and families achieve affordable housing for those who want to continue to call Flagstaff their home,” said Leah Bloom, housing project manager.

But as there is no single cause to a housing crisis, there are no individual solutions either, Bloom added.

The plan is broken into categories of action focused on creating housing options, connecting people to equitable housing solutions, preserving affordable housing, and protecting people from housing discrimination and barriers. Subsidies such as rental assistance and down-payment assistance are included in the plan, but so too are a variety of actionable policy initiative and strategies to be utilized over the next 10 years.

Among the strategies are motives such as “Incentivize the creation of new affordable units,” “Implement a framework for centering equity in proposed and existing housing practices,” “Encourage the adaptive reuse of buildings,” and “Integrate housing into healthcare programs.”

The housing commission on Thursday presented a 2022 bond measure for additional funding to be leveraged with local, state and federal dollars.

Flagstaff residents can also expect to see public outreach campaigns designed to educate the community about the critical role affordable housing plays in a thriving community.

“Housing is a collective benefit,” Bloom said. “It isn't just an individual problem, but rather a community problem. It’s interconnected with so many things, such as neighborhood health, children, the environment and jobs.”

The adoption of the 10-year plan represents a monumental step forward for housing solutions in Flagstaff, Bloom said. Vice Mayor Becky Daggett, who also serves on the housing commission, was similarly esteemed and gave recognition to the nearly 100 members of staff and volunteers who contributed to the creation of the plan.

“I'm so proud of our community for coming together to address our lack of affordable housing,” she said. “To all the people who struggle to make ends meet in Flagstaff, please know that we see you and are finding solutions.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.