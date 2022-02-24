Flagstaff City Council receives more updates on flood mitigation

Tuesday’s work session saw Flagstaff City Council receive updates from the ongoing Museum Fire flood mitigation projects. The council has been keeping a close eye on the development of the efforts and has requested monthly updates in order to ensure that most, if not all, projects are completed before the upcoming monsoon season.
City staff reported during the update that new internal work orders have been issued to continue flood cleanup in several locations, including the Rio De Flag at Foxglenn Park, the Rio De Flag at Cheshire and the Johnson Channel in Sunnyside. It was also reported that new contracts have been awarded to repair and replace infrastructure at Fanning Wash near Bushmaster Park, Spruce Wash at Route 66 and at other minor locations around the city.
After last year’s flooding resulted in a massive fish die-off at Frances Short Pond, city staff procured a new pump and aeration system to try to prevent a similar event. Once the new system is installed, Arizona Game and Fish will resume stocking the pond.
One of the larger updates regarded the progress of a feasibility study intended to evaluate existing and new infrastructure through the Spruce Wash of Flagstaff’s east side, from Route 66 to Linda Vista Drive. Based on the study, staff proposed construction of 8,300 feet of concrete box culvert. Such a culvert could potentially handle 1,100 cubic-feet-per-second (cfs) of water or greater, easing flooding for the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods. Final design for this infrastructural project is still in the works.
The feasibility study also helped inform approaches to the Dortha crossing improvements. The current proposal is that a 12’ x 18’ concrete box culvert be constructed under Dortha to improve stormwater flow in the area. The Dortha channel between Main Street and Rose Street is slated to receive treatment to prevent it from cutting into private property and undermining fence line.
Expected treatments include lining the channel with concrete and applying grouted cobbles to provide stabilization. With the improvements, the Dortha crossing and channel is projected to increase capacity from 600cfs to 1,100cfs. Staff reported that these improvements are on schedule to be completed by June 15.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
Jeff Fitzgerald clears an alleyway in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning.
Scott Miller works to clear the sidewalks in front of his downtown home Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff as snow from a strong winter storm continues to fall. More than a foot of snow had fallen over Flagstaff by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Christian Fauser walks along snow-packed Aspen Avenue Wednesday afternoon on his way to Firecreek Coffee Company to get out of the house and do some work. A strong winter storm that dropped over a foot of snow on the city was still stalled over the region late Wednesday.
Snow-packed roads lead to difficult driving conditions across northern Arizona Wednesday as a strong winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on Flagstaff. Slide-offs were a common sight on city streets as people worked to navigate poor driving conditions.
Alisha Laramee, right, leads her family members as they cross country ski through Cullen Park in the falling snow Wednesday afternoon. Following Laramee in order are Lilly Laramee-Bose, Quinn Quisen-Berry, 4, Wren Quisen-Berry, 8, and Allison Laramee walking Clover the dog.
Eli Price, 17, takes a jump on his snowboard after being towed down the street by his friend, Powell Nash-Hayes, 16, Wednesday afternoon. A group of friends formed a jump on the side of the street and took turns on their snowboards launching off it.
Cameron Rucker, 17, picks his line as he is towed down a snow-packed street by his friend, Powell Nash-Hayes, 16, near Cullen Park Wednesday afternoon. A group of friends built a jump on the side of the street and took turns on their snowboards launching off it.
A snowstorm dropped around 8 inches of snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with more snow accumulation also occurring throughout the day Wednesday.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
Jeff Fitzgerald clears an alleyway in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
Katarina Hahn checks her phone before heading into work Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received multiple inches of snow overnight.
Lost in the Storm
Freddie the labradoodle looks for his ball Wednesday afternoon while on a walk to Wheeler Park with Jenny Bilmes and Dianna Middleton.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
An abandoned bicycle slowly buried in snow Wednesday morning in downtown Flagstaff.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
Marie Zelenka clears her driveway with a snowblower Wednesday morning.
Neighborhood Snowboarding
Niko Cooper, 17, catches some air after being towed into a jump by a friend's car next to Cullen Park Wednesday afternoon.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
A snow-covered bench in downtown Flagstaff shows off a storm's accumulation Wednesday morning.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
A plow clears Leroux Street in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning not long after the city received around eight inches of snow overnight.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
A plow clears an alleyway in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning after the received nearly inches of snow overnight. More snow has been expected to fall Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
Winter Returns to Flagstaff
A large snowman stands near Thorpe Park Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received around 8 inches of snow overnight.
Nose Deep in the Snow
Freddie, a labradoodle, looks for his ball Wednesday afternoon while on a walk to Wheeler Park with Jenny Bilmes and Dianna Middleton.
Nose Deep in Snow
Freddie, a labradoodle, looks for his ball Wednesday afternoon while on a walk to Wheeler Park with Jenny Bilmes and Dianna Middleton.
Still Coming Down
Scott Miller works to clear the sidewalks in front of his downtown home Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff as snow from a strong winter storm continues to fall. More than a foot of snow had fallen over Flagstaff by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Walking to Work
Christian Fauser walks along snow-packed Aspen Avenue Wednesday afternoon on his way to Firecreek Coffee Company to get out of the house and do some work. A strong winter storm that dropped over a foot of snow on the city was still stalled over the region late Wednesday.
Snowy Roads Lead to slide-Offs
Snow-packed roads lead to difficult driving conditions across northern Arizona Wednesday as a strong winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on Flagstaff. Slide-offs were a common sight on city streets as people worked to navigate poor driving conditions.
The Family That Skiis Together
Alisha Laramee, right, leads her family members as they cross country ski through Cullen Park in the falling snow Wednesday afternoon. Following Laramee in order are Lilly Laramee-Bose, Quinn Quisen-Berry, 4, Wren Quisen-Berry, 8, and Allison Laramee walking Clover the dog.
Trekking Through The Storm
Alisha Laramee, right, leads her family members as they cross country ski through Cullen Park in the falling snow Wednesday afternoon.
Neighborhood Snowboarding
Eli Price, 17, takes a jump on his snowboard after being towed down the street by his friend, Powell Nash-Hayes, 16, Wednesday afternoon. A group of friends formed a jump on the side of the street and took turns on their snowboards launching off it.
Neighborhoos Snowboarding
Cameron Rucker, 17, picks his line as he is towed down a snow-packed street by his friend, Powell Nash-Hayes, 16, near Cullen Park Wednesday afternoon. A group of friends built a jump on the side of the street and took turns on their snowboards launching off it.
Catching Air
Cameron Rucker, 17, catches some air after being towed into a jump that he and friends built on a snow-packed street near Cullen Park Wednesday afternoon.
Truck Sledding
Rylans Coffey, 12, sleds backward behind the family car through his deserted neighborhood streets Wednesday morning as snow from a strong winter storm continues to fall over Flagstaff.
Truck Sledding
Rylans Coffey, 12, sleds behind the family car through his deserted neighborhood streets Wednesday morning as snow from a strong winter storm continues to fall over Flagstaff.
Smart Sister
Jorah coffey, 14, watches from that back of the family truck as her brother, Ryland, 12, sleds on a tow rope Wednesday morning.
Council and members of the public after the update expressed gratitude for these various flood mitigation projects and optimism that their implementation would help create a more resilient community in the face of future flooding. Still, Scott Overton, city streets section director, made it decisively clear to listeners that while these projects would vastly improve flood mitigation, “we will never be completely out of harm’s way.”
During the previous update, Council was informed of complications surrounding the Park sediment basins project, and these complications are still being navigated. Environmental and cultural clearances, as well as adverse impact analysis for residents, are underway, and it’s likely that the project will push into the next construction season.
Detention basins at Killip Elementary School are smoothly under construction, but Ponderosa Park is bearing the burden of the Killip inlet. City staff is hoping to work with the community to incorporate park amenities with water conveyance amenities moving forward. Final designs are expected in the next couple months.
The city is also pursuing the construction of retention basins at the base of Mount Elden that will benefit the Appalachian and Shadow Mountain neighborhoods. The project, however, is subject to successful land acquisition from the Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Company, which currently owns the parcels best suited for construction operations. Concept designs for this project are at 30%, and funding will be pursued through a stormwater bond election as well as through a FEMA BRIC grant -- though the latter is highly competitive a potentially a long shot. If completed, this project will divert flow from the Appalachian neighborhood to the Park sediment basins.
Two projects are aimed at increasing public awareness and resilience around flooding risks. The first is a city website, which went live Feb. 7, and includes public information, previous council updates, an option to receive mailed updates and more. The website can be accessed at MuseumFloodProjects.com.
The second public awareness project is the installation of emergency sirens in impacted neighborhoods that will allow the public to receive flood warning and updates in real time. Walkthroughs to “ground-truth” the placement of these sirens have been completed, and the project is on schedule to see installation before the monsoon season.
Sean Golightly reports on City Council and the environment. He holds degrees in Anthropology and Communication with a special emphasis on environmental communication. When not writing, he enjoys music, theater and the outdoors.
