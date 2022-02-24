Flagstaff City Council receives more updates on flood mitigation

Tuesday’s work session saw Flagstaff City Council receive updates from the ongoing Museum Fire flood mitigation projects. The council has been keeping a close eye on the development of the efforts and has requested monthly updates in order to ensure that most, if not all, projects are completed before the upcoming monsoon season.

City staff reported during the update that new internal work orders have been issued to continue flood cleanup in several locations, including the Rio De Flag at Foxglenn Park, the Rio De Flag at Cheshire and the Johnson Channel in Sunnyside. It was also reported that new contracts have been awarded to repair and replace infrastructure at Fanning Wash near Bushmaster Park, Spruce Wash at Route 66 and at other minor locations around the city.

After last year’s flooding resulted in a massive fish die-off at Frances Short Pond, city staff procured a new pump and aeration system to try to prevent a similar event. Once the new system is installed, Arizona Game and Fish will resume stocking the pond.

One of the larger updates regarded the progress of a feasibility study intended to evaluate existing and new infrastructure through the Spruce Wash of Flagstaff’s east side, from Route 66 to Linda Vista Drive. Based on the study, staff proposed construction of 8,300 feet of concrete box culvert. Such a culvert could potentially handle 1,100 cubic-feet-per-second (cfs) of water or greater, easing flooding for the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods. Final design for this infrastructural project is still in the works.

The feasibility study also helped inform approaches to the Dortha crossing improvements. The current proposal is that a 12’ x 18’ concrete box culvert be constructed under Dortha to improve stormwater flow in the area. The Dortha channel between Main Street and Rose Street is slated to receive treatment to prevent it from cutting into private property and undermining fence line.

Expected treatments include lining the channel with concrete and applying grouted cobbles to provide stabilization. With the improvements, the Dortha crossing and channel is projected to increase capacity from 600cfs to 1,100cfs. Staff reported that these improvements are on schedule to be completed by June 15.

Council and members of the public after the update expressed gratitude for these various flood mitigation projects and optimism that their implementation would help create a more resilient community in the face of future flooding. Still, Scott Overton, city streets section director, made it decisively clear to listeners that while these projects would vastly improve flood mitigation, “we will never be completely out of harm’s way.”

During the previous update, Council was informed of complications surrounding the Park sediment basins project, and these complications are still being navigated. Environmental and cultural clearances, as well as adverse impact analysis for residents, are underway, and it’s likely that the project will push into the next construction season.

Detention basins at Killip Elementary School are smoothly under construction, but Ponderosa Park is bearing the burden of the Killip inlet. City staff is hoping to work with the community to incorporate park amenities with water conveyance amenities moving forward. Final designs are expected in the next couple months.

The city is also pursuing the construction of retention basins at the base of Mount Elden that will benefit the Appalachian and Shadow Mountain neighborhoods. The project, however, is subject to successful land acquisition from the Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Company, which currently owns the parcels best suited for construction operations. Concept designs for this project are at 30%, and funding will be pursued through a stormwater bond election as well as through a FEMA BRIC grant -- though the latter is highly competitive a potentially a long shot. If completed, this project will divert flow from the Appalachian neighborhood to the Park sediment basins.

Two projects are aimed at increasing public awareness and resilience around flooding risks. The first is a city website, which went live Feb. 7, and includes public information, previous council updates, an option to receive mailed updates and more. The website can be accessed at MuseumFloodProjects.com.

The second public awareness project is the installation of emergency sirens in impacted neighborhoods that will allow the public to receive flood warning and updates in real time. Walkthroughs to “ground-truth” the placement of these sirens have been completed, and the project is on schedule to see installation before the monsoon season.

