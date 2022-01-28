Flagstaff City Council gives direction on design of Lone Tree-Butler intersection

After an eight-hour work session on Tuesday, Flagstaff City Council worked toward a final decision regarding the design of the Lone Tree-Butler intersection.

A crucial component of the Lone Tree overpass project, design of the intersection has elicited a gamut of concerns from city staff and the Flagstaff community, including its necessity in the mitigation of traffic congestion, its accessibility and safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and its overall carbon footprint.

Tuesday's discussion on the intersection began with a thorough presentation from Jason Carlaftes, structures team manager of engineering firm WSP. His report included cross sections of the proposed improvements on Lone Tree and Butler that would include separated bike lanes and sidewalks.

“We basically have an equal amount of new roadway miles as we do new bicycle lane miles,” Carlaftes said. “We have really tried to balance our multi-modal access to roadway access on this project."

Carlaftes also noted that modeling has indicated that the overpass project would cause increases to vehicle-miles-traveled (VMT), a metric used to assess traffic volume and management. The increases would be marginal, he said.

“The Lone Tree overpass project has a minimal impact on VMT compared to regional growth assumptions, and it provides FUTS connectivity, pedestrian and bike facilities, and road connectivity," Carlaftes said.

He further explained that increased street connectivity can ultimately lead to decreases in VMT.

The models used by Carlaftes and his team also indicated that the project would decrease greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by shortening the idling time and increasing the speed of traveling vehicles.

These metrics, especially the potential improvement offered by increased street connectivity, respond to a discussion council had last week on “The Big Shift,” transformative approaches to transportation management in which the adoption of measurements like VMT take precedence over other outdated metrics.

Consideration of VMT, GHG emissions, and bicycle and pedestrian safety culminated variably into five different intersection designs that were presented to Council.

Five designs

Project manager Christine Cameron concluded the presentation with a budget overview and an implication of urgency, noting that projected costs surrounding project elements, such as construction materials and real estate acquisition, have risen two to three times above original estimates.

“That probably comes as no surprise to anyone that lives in the community,” Cameron said, estimating that the entire project will now cost $90-$100 million -- up from a $73 million estimate fielded at the end of last year.

As just a piece of the entire LTO project, the five designs for the Lone Tree-Butler intersection are projected to cost between $1.8 and $2.1 million.

When it came time for public comment, Cameron’s implied urgency was echoed by resident David Hayward.

“We’ve been asking to have this overpass completed for the last 21 years,” Hayward said. “These designs have been beaten to death by the experts. Please just pick one, and get this project done.”

Among public commenters, Hayward’s exigency put him in the minority. Others continued to call for the project to be slowed or reevaluated for a variety of reasons.

Public commenters relayed concern over the accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

“This is an important intersection for NAU students,” said Kyle Nitschke, organizing director of the Arizona Students Association. “I really want to push Council to prioritize walking and biking.”

Michelle James, executive director of the Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3), expressed concern over the modeling used to evaluate the project.

“Some inaccurate metrics have been provided based on a long discredited falsehood not substantiated by science,” James argued. “GHG emissions are directly tied to VMT, not speed.”

She also reminded Council that the Carbon Neutrality Plan was adopted into the Flagstaff Regional Plan, and must be appropriately considered.

Marilyn Weissman, also of F3, furthered the point.

“The assumption of the consultant is that cars on the road will grow at the same pace they have always grown as population grows,” she said. “If we are seriously working to be carbon neutral by 2030, we should not be planning with that assumption. We need to begin to take bold steps in the face of demands for car supremacy, and start putting this transportation paradigm shift into effect now.”

Wildlife biologist Emily Wren spoke for the Gunnison’s prairie dogs that inhabit the area and would be disturbed by the project construction.

“Bulldozing overactive prairie dog communities is a cruel and inhumane act to potentially hundreds of prairie dogs that inhabit these communities,” she said.

Wren added that while more humane options of translocation were possible, it would require advance planning and coordination.

Sat Best noted that the long-term future of transportation in Flagstaff was as of yet largely unknown and advocated for a flexible middle ground that would include building a smaller design intersection with underground infrastructure that could be adapted as needs evolved.

“This would give future leaders the flexibility to relatively easily adjust the intersection to traffic of all types as it develops over the years,” he said.

Meeting halfway

Pursuit of a middle ground also took shape in discussion of a pedestrian cyclist bridge or underpass, an option that city engineer Rick Barrett estimated could be feasible at a price of around $2.5 million. However, Senior Transportation Planner Martin Ince warned against this direction, saying that it was a poor compromise.

“I think this in a way is the opposite of moving transportation forward. This is a solution that a lot of places in the 1970s did to take pedestrians out of the equation,” he said. “They’re difficult to build, they’re difficult to make friendly for pedestrians and bikes. Tunnels have additional problems with perceived safety. They can be beneficial, but there are a lot of pitfalls as well.”

Deb Harris of the Southside Community Association did not call for the project to be delayed or redesigned, but rather drew city council’s attention to the demand from her community for public transportation options. She also stated that the progress of the project should not interfere with the progress of the Rio de Flag Project, as the two projects overlap in certain areas.

“We want to make sure that Council hears loud and clear that the [LTO] is an important project, but not at the expense of stopping the Rio or slowing that project down,” she said.

When the discussion came to a conclusion there were suggestions from Council that the intersection designs and should be reviewed by city commissions. City Manager Greg Clifton took immediate objection to this suggestion.

“I think it’s getting a bit circuitous; we're bouncing things to commission, well into the policy discussion of which they are not knowledgeable. In this case, the suggestion is that we're bouncing things back to the commissions on which they’ve already weighed in on,” he said. “I believe it’s taking a very effective process and making it very circular.”

Councilmembers gave direction to investigate refinement of an intersection design that has five lanes on each leg and protective elements for bicycle and pedestrian travel, in accordance with the city’s draft Active Transportation Master Plan.

Council also directed staff to analyze the feasibility of a north/south bridge over Butler Avenue for bicyclists and pedestrians. This intersection size and design highlights the effort to balance pedestrian and bicycle safety and the city’s climate action goals with the goal to efficiently move vehicular travel.

Further investigation is not necessarily a delay, Cameron explained.

“We can move forward while we’re waiting for the intersection design to come along and be approved," she said.

