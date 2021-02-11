Flagstaff City Council circles back to affordable housing discussions

“We are making sure there are multiple opportunities for public involvement. Anyone who’s interested in participating, there will be a way,” Darr said.

The discussion also returned to an affordable housing bond recommended by the housing commission that would allot $10 million of funds apiece to emergency, rental and workforce housing.

Efforts to get the bond on the ballot had previously hit a standstill last March when the coronavirus prompted Council to put off any bonds for voter approval. The commission now recommends that Council consider placing the bond on the 2022 ballot.

Under Council direction, the bond will return to the commission for further review before it is brought back to Council again for discussion and public input.

“I am enthusiastic about a bond going before voters on affordable housing,” Vice Mayor Becky Daggett said.

The city housing section’s affordability goals are threefold: to create opportunities for residents to secure housing that is decent, safe and affordable; to preserve quality and affordable workforce housing; and to encourage economic diversity in Flagstaff, housing manager Justyna Costa said.