Flagstaff aims to enhance bicycle, pedestrian experience

“We don’t need to recreate planning for transit, we just need to make sure we are taking advantage of the relationship between transit and walking and biking,” Ince said.

Congestion management is one benefit of a bolstered transit and active transportation system. Given the city’s growth, Ince said, his department can no longer promise less traffic and increased access to free public parking. Reducing the demand for vehicle use could mitigate these concerns.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To encourage walking and biking, the plan aims to increase the convenience and comfortability of its infrastructure. This includes adding sidewalks to more than 60 miles worth of streets that are currently lacking, along with increasing the space designated for bike lanes.

During a presentation to Council, Ince shared data from Portland, Oregon, that categorized citizens by their comfort level utilizing bicycling as a form of transportation. The study showed that between 50 to 60% of citizens are “interested but concerned,” while a third of citizens are unable to bike or uninterested altogether.