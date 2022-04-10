Finding faith: Flagstaff religious institutions reflect on journey amid the pandemic

The pandemic affected people in more ways than preventing them from going to work or attending a birthday party. Some had to skip out on that vacation they were really looking forward to, and some were stuck at home, afraid of returning to their pre-pandemic routine.

A circumstance of the pandemic in the beginning was how a contagious viral infection would affect long-standing traditional services like churches and other religious institutions in Flagstaff.

Sharif Saye, a volunteer board member for the Islamic Center of Flagstaff, said he’s seen attendance numbers drop pretty drastically since the start of the pandemic.

“Normally we used to have somewhere around 60 to 70 people attend our Friday prayers, sometimes even 80 people,” Saye said. “Now, we're having 15, 17 people.”

The Islamic Center of Flagstaff is one of the only Islamic mosques in northern Arizona. The next closest are in Kingman or Phoenix -- which is a reason Saye felt that the area would be a prime location for a mosque, yet it is showing signs of strain over the years.

“Foreign exchange students that used to come to NAU can’t come in anymore,” Saye said. “They weren’t letting people in the country. So I'd say we lost 30 members, maybe every semester, due to that.”

In an attempt to keep people safe, the mosque requires all attendees to wear a mask.

Saye said the mask requirement has caused its own riff within the community because of social stigmas that some members hold toward wearing them.

“Some just don’t want to wear them, so they won’t come,” Saye said.

There is no online option for attending the Islamic Center of Flagstaff -- which Saye said is due to them being such a small operation.

The Islamic Center of Flagstaff does feel that the tides are shifting, and Saye hopes that attendance will get back to its original numbers soon.

“It’s getting better,” Saye said. “We stopped completely for about six months and at the beginning it was a pretty scary thing. Then when we first started up [again], we were getting five people, four people, sometimes three, sometimes 10, if we're lucky. Now we're getting some days where we'll have travelers come in and we'll have 20 people attend.”

Saye encourages people not to be afraid of returning and hopes that by getting the word out, it will encourage more people to attend.

“Anybody's more than welcome, even if you're not Muslim, to come and listen,” Saye said. “What we preach is always in English. Anybody can understand that and anybody could come and feel free to join us.”

'Didn't skip a beat'

While the Islamic Center of Flagstaff seemed to lose a good majority of attendees, there were some organizations in the area that found their situation to be the opposite.

Amy Miller of the Northland Baptist Church in Flagstaff said their congregation actually thrived due to an implementation of an online platform and a “willingness and strong foundation from the members.”

Northland Baptist Church doubles as a school and a church, so it acted quickly to make sure that the curriculum was still accessible to the members when many local establishments were shutting down at the height of the pandemic.

Like other educational institutions, it was March of 2020 when they shut down, until they opened back up in the spring of the next year. Miller said they “didn’t skip a beat.”

“We were able to immediately move all of our students to an online platform for the very next lesson, just taught by different teachers online rather than our live teachers,” Miller said. “So we really didn't lose anything academically.”

In terms of the church, where they hold an in-person service every Sunday, Miller said she has seen the congregation grow since the pandemic began.

“Attendance is now back to where it was,” Miller said. “We even have some new families, but some of our elderly families have not returned in person.”

Miller attributes the numbers to maintaining morale and interconnectedness with the congregation, not only by continuing service online at a time when the community couldn’t meet in person, but also by maintaining relationships with members.

“Our people were fairly connected even with phone calls and texting and emails during that whole time,” Miller said. “And then everybody was very happy to see each other as a church family. I don't think we saw any real downturn as far as religious morale.”

Another Flagstaff institution that doubles as a school and a church is Flagstaff’s San Francisco de Asís, a Catholic religious center that prides itself on having made the correct changes to keep what they believe to be a successful congregation.

Under the advisory of then-Phoenix Bishop Thomas Olmsted, San Francisco de Asís suspended in-person masses altogether. The move led them to turn to more creative ways of spreading the gospel to members.

Anna Hoffman, parish manager and executive assistant to the pastor, said they utilized online services to keep members involved in religious ceremonies.

“Well, our staff got together and said, ‘OK, well, how do we meet the sacramental needs of our parishioners the best we can?’” Hoffman said. “The priests in Flagstaff immediately got a podcast called "Northern Fathers" up and on a weekly basis would talk about the scripture for the upcoming week.”

Other ideas such as a drive-thru confession with a priest were implemented. When Christmas came around, the church livestreamed the nativity scene.

“I think really our main goals were how do we administer the sacraments, how do we educate our students and keep our school open, and how do we have mass on Sundays?” Hoffman said. “And I think we did just that; I think we met our goals.”

However, Bill Carroll, the principal of San Francisco de Asís, felt that online services didn’t connect people in the same ways that in-person services did. In fact, Carroll was worried that the online services would be used as a “crutch” by some who didn't feel like attending Mass but were able to participate virtually.

“I think since the pandemic people are using the whole virtual option as a crutch where it's like, ‘Ah, let's not go to Mass today. We can just pull up any Mass from around the country and watch it from around the world and watch it on TV,’” Carroll said. “But there's nothing like experiencing going to Mass in person. You're not getting the same spiritual effect from it by being there as you are from watching from home.”

Safety guidelines were put in place upon reopening such as sectioning off pews and only operating at a reduced capacity, but that has since changed and San Francisco de Asís is now back at full capacity -- though for a while there was “a lot of blue tape hanging around,” something both agreed they would like to never have to roll and unroll again.

According to Hoffman and Carroll, attendance numbers have been creeping up again but are still not where they were pre-pandemic. Official records were not available at the time of the interview.

In regards to when they think that attendance will go back to pre-pandemic levels, Hoffman said it “is just a matter of time” until people feel comfortable going back to their normal routines, and that will drive people back into the church as well.

Opening amid COVID

Flagstaff Church of Christ is an exception to the rest of the aforementioned religious centers in that it opened its doors during the midst of the pandemic, in the summer of 2021. The service was part of a sister church outreach program from other Arizona-based Christian churches.

Sent out to spearhead the project was Brian Mackie, who had been with the church for several years. Mackie said the timing never felt bad, and he hoped that the opening of his church would inspire people to come out into the world again.

“For many it was like, ‘When and how do people start coming back?’” Mackie said. “For us that was kind of more clear: ‘Hey, we're starting this, so we need everybody here.’”

An official launch for the church took place in September 2021, and almost 350 people from across the state attended. Now, Mackie said he usually sees 40 to 50 attendees at every Sunday service.

The Flagstaff Church of Christ applies state-recommended COVID-19 protocols in its service: masks are optional and an infected person is urged to stay home and quarantine.

Mackie said they “haven’t done anything special” in terms of various safety measures.

Still, Mackie only recalls four patrons who have tested positive in his congregation since their inception.

“Obviously there have been a lot more exposures, and when that happens we try to advise to stay home and for anybody in their family to as well, but really only four positives,” Mackie said. “I feel like we've been very blessed, or however you want to phrase it.”

Mackie hopes to continue with community outreach and expand his church service to more in the Flagstaff area. He hopes they are “one step closer” to a good future and that the virus won’t get too bad again before the Flagstaff Church of Christ can make a bigger impact in their community with upcoming services and events they have planned.

“We will continue to follow any heavily recommended protocols if there becomes a spike or a new variant of any sort,” Mackie said. “But, I think we are coming one step closer for victory and one step closer to moving past this."

A shift in worship

Flagstaff’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) was one of the few that felt equipped to survive and even prosper during the pandemic.

Guidance from LDS President Russell Nelson in prior years is what gave the church a head start, as Flagstaff Stake President Kevin Tingey said. There had been a shift toward home-centered worship in the last few years, putting an emphasis on the family to provide religious education alongside the church.

“I don't think anyone knew that a pandemic was coming, but some of the changes that were made were emphasizing being home-centered and church-supported,” Tingey said. “And that really made things a lot better. So the whole idea of having home-centered worship and being supported in church services on Sundays and through the week sort of accommodated what was going to happen about a year or two before the pandemic hit.”

The focus of home-centered worship was only supposed to be a support system, but because of the pandemic it became the primary mode of worship instead. Home worship included the “Come Follow Me” program, through which scriptures and lessons were sent out weekly to maintain religious guidance to families.

“I think most people felt grateful that we were prepared to do this, but there was a lot of, I think, the social aspects and interaction that we have in our congregations was really missed by many of the people and the support that we get from each other and give to each other,” Tingey said.

Eventually, as people felt brave enough to venture out into the world and the pandemic numbers plateaued, the LDS church started to open back up again to reduced numbers.

The meetings were recorded and broadcasted to other members in the area. Attendance numbers became split with about 60% opting to go in person and the rest choosing to participate virtually, as Tingey said.

While the church attempted to avoid any hiccups in its service by utilizing home-centered worship, a problem still remained considering a foundational part of the LDS function: the missionaries.

Typically, missionaries go door to door to spread the gospel and host community gatherings, but because of the pandemic they had to shift their modes of communication.

“I think we have 18 in and around Flagstaff, and for a while they were completely confined to their apartments,” Tingey said. “They were trying to communicate or spread the message via social media or by telephone. Now they're back out and about and visiting with people around town, but for a second, they couldn’t do what they normally would.”

Like other organizations, the chruch remains “rock-solid” in its beliefs and hopes that the worst is over so that functions can return back to normal.

The main thread of these institutions was their faith that things would get better that kept them pushing through in times of uncertainty, a faith many Flagstaff citizens, religious or not, tried to keep.

