FFD: Injured climber rescued after 15-foot fall

  • Updated
  • 0

The Flagstaff Fire Department rescued an injured rock climber who fell 15 feet Sunday, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to a spot off Lake Mary Road at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on reports of the injured climber. Three FFD engines, Guardian Medical Transport and Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

The first crew hiked in to find the injured climber and stabilized them, officials said. They then put the climber in a rescue basket and removed them down to the main road. Officials said the rescue was plagued by a number of "challenging obstacles," including the dark conditions. They ultimately removed the climber around 8 p.m.

The climber was in stable condition with an injury to the lower leg and foot Monday.

"Calls for service like this one are less frequent for the FFD, but we remain steadfast and diligent in our preparation and readiness for them so that we can respond efficiently at a moment’s notice," FFD Capt. Paul Sanders said in a news release Monday.

People are also reading…

Sanders also expressed his gratitude for their regional partners who "seamlessly" stepped in to help.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Reporter - Cops, Court and Coconino County

Bree Burkitt covers crime, courts and Coconino County. She previously wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah. Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

