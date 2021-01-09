'Emergence' vacant window art project stirs controversy

Following Daggett’s comments, Kretzmann shared a brief summary of the project with Council. Because the topic was not on the meeting’s agenda, Council did not discuss the matter at length.

“We are happy to prepare a summary for city council or bring this back as an official item if desired,” Kretzmann said.

So far, the project has garnered no interest from Flagstaff business and property owners, Kretzmann said. Although, she added that the project was recently presented at “Coffee Klatch,” a monthly meetup with business owners to discuss tourism -- which may generate interest. Multiple local artists have already reached out to project organizers.

The pilot project is funded by the Bed, Board and Beverage (BBB) tax and is supported by the city’s Beautification and Public Art Commission. In total the project is expected to cost under $10,000.

The BBB tax is a 2% local transaction privilege tax (TPT) levy on the gross revenues generated from hotels, motels, campgrounds, bars and restaurants. It was approved by Flagstaff voters to fund tourism, beautification, economic development and parks and recreation.

A ballot measure in the 2010 general election extended the BBB tax at the present rate for 15 years, according to the report.