Downtown Flagstaff Library seeks community input in outdoor plaza redesign

The redesign will affect the library’s entryways as well as the outdoor plaza, focusing on improvements to both aesthetic and functional form. While many aspects of the plaza will be updated, the main goal, however, is to improve the library’s accessibility, Tolman said.

“The library entry project was instigated by the need to correct entrance points that were not up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards,” said Eliza Kretzmann, Flagstaff Beautification, Arts & Sciences manager.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed changes will bring the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design through the addition of a new handicap ramp. To bring the current ramp up to standards, it became necessary to re-imagine the entire layout of the plaza.

“From the front doors down to the sidewalk and parking lot, there is not enough room to change the angle of the [current] ramp and make it compliant,” Tolman said. “That is the whole focus of this, to bring this ramp up to standards.”