Downtown Diner re-opens under new leadership

After a closing scare that threatened to put an end to a 33-year legacy, Flagstaff’s Downtown Diner has reopened.

At the helm of the 1950s-style American diner is Mark Gent, son of previous owner and operator Nancy Tracy.

In a previous interview with the Arizona Daily Sun, Tracy had expressed hope, albeit uncertainty, that the business would remain in the family, even though she could no longer operate it. Gent said taking over the diner was an “easy decision.”

“I was raised in this restaurant,” he said. “It was run by multiple generations in my family.”

Even before it was run by Gent’s family, the diner, which reopened Thursday, had a presence under operation by the Choi family.

To Gent, inheriting Downtown Diner means staying true to its roots. His aim is “being here for the community and keeping the staple here for all the customers who have been coming here for 50, 60 years.”

Isidro Padilla is one such customer, who has been ordering his favorite dish — the classic burger and fries — for at least 50 years, or since “Riordan Mansion was on the edge of town.” He was grateful to learn that Downtown Diner would survive.

“Diners like this, little hometown things, are fading down,” he said, and lamented the spread of corporate fast food “Burger Kings and all that.”

As he tucked into his lunch, seated in a red vinyl booth, Padilla praised the superiority of Downtown Diner’s burger.

“There’s the size, for one thing,” he said. “And the quality. You can tell it’s not a boxed-up, frozen burger.”

Gent hopes to preserve and improve upon the quality of food that has kept folks like Padilla coming through the doors. He plans on refining the menu, for instance, “to limit what we have and make everything else better.”

For the most part, however, he’s sticking to the tried and true.

That goes for employees as well as menu items. In the kitchen is Jose Tabares, who has been faithfully preparing Downtown Diner’s menu for 18 years. To Gent, Tabares is “more valuable than we could ever speak.” Waiting tables is Karlee Carlson, re-hired by Gent after the establishment's brief period of closure.

During the closure period, Carlson said, she went through “the seven stages of grief.” Now that Downtown Diner has re-opened, she’s overjoyed.

“It’s a dream,” Carlson said. “Best job I ever had," adding that the customers are what she loves most.

They come from all over the world, she said, and she often strikes up conversation. Carlson is a student at Northern Arizona University, but said the diner’s capacity to attract tourism, coupled with its deep roots in the community, offer her opportunity beyond her experience as a student.

“I meet more people here and make better connections than I do in college,” she said with a laugh. Downtown Diner also connected Carlson with her new favorite dish: French toast. “I usually throw some chocolate chips on it,” she said. “Game-changer. Excellent.”

In the near future, Gent could be looking to hire more help. He also hopes to reconnect with community partnerships, such as the Flagstaff Auto Museum and potentially NAU Swing Jacks, who hosted swing lessons in the diner’s backroom once upon a time.

To all, Gent offers an open invite.

“We’re here,” he said. “Come by, support us, and we’ll make sure you leave happy and well-fed.”

