Design concepts presented for library plaza redesign in Flagstaff

A plan to renovate the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library entry plaza is moving along, focusing on improvements to the entryway’s looks and functionality.
City staff presented the Flagstaff City Council with two entryway redesign concepts for the downtown library during Tuesday's meeting. The project will cost the city nearly $700,000, tapping into both Bed, Board and Beverage tax revenue and library funds.
Both concepts implement a sidewalk leading to the library entrance with greater accessibility, bringing the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design.
“I will say that I have pushed my wife up that ramp and down that ramp in her wheelchair, and it is too steep,” Councilmember Jim McCarthy said.
The library’s current entry ramp, which does not meet ADA requirements, cannot accommodate the changes needed to meet accessibility standards without being repositioned. As a result, city officials said it became necessary to re-imagine the entire layout of the plaza.
“The existing ramp is not ADA compliant. It is too steep, requiring us to replace it,” project manager Jeremy DeGeyter said. “We cannot do this, as we are currently demonstrating with a straight ramp. We will have to have some sort of switch-back, double-back turns. This increases our footprint substantially.”
The concepts presented this week attempted to eliminate the need for stairs and ramps, opting instead for “gently sloped sidewalks” defined by the ADA.
The sloped pathways nearly double the travel distance from street-side sidewalks to the entryways. Planners will utilize hand rails for both support and to discourage individuals creating a cut-through to avoid the sloped entry.
“One of the tenants of universal design is creating these spaces and resources that are used by everyone,” DeGeyter said. "That really pushes us to de-emphasize or eliminate stairs when possible.”
Another feature of the redesign is the implementation of a public space that can be used for library programming or community meetups. The plaza does not currently offer a space that is ideal for gatherings, DeGeyter said.
Increasing the footprint of the entry paths requires that the current greenery outside the library is either removed or relocated. That greenery includes a memorial bristlecone pine tree honoring longtime library employee John Wahl -- which staff said could be difficult to transplant.
The second concept put forth by the design team looks to preserve both that tree and the position of the library’s current signage, and was favored by a majority of councilmembers.
Even with greater sidewalk coverage, the plan is still to beautify the area and give the plaza a “front-porch feel” with plenty of opportunity for increased seating and landscaping, DeGeyter said.
“Robust stakeholder engagement” was integral to the conceptual design phase, DeGeyter said. The design team gathered feedback from both the community and local experts on accessibility, and toured examples of accessible spaces in Flagstaff.
The concepts were also presented to the city’s Beautification and Public Art Commission to receive approval and fine tuning. Flagstaff City Council approved a $75,000 artist’s contract to collaborate with the design team and integrate works of art into the renovations.
The art concept takes into account community feedback gathered in a survey earlier this year, featuring steel sculptures of open book pages that can be adapted to contain donor recognition and digital prints.
Because of the sculpture’s close proximity to the proposed walkways, Council called for safety concerns related to the installations to be addressed before final approval.