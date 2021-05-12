Design concepts presented for library plaza redesign in Flagstaff

The concepts presented this week attempted to eliminate the need for stairs and ramps, opting instead for “gently sloped sidewalks” defined by the ADA.

The sloped pathways nearly double the travel distance from street-side sidewalks to the entryways. Planners will utilize hand rails for both support and to discourage individuals creating a cut-through to avoid the sloped entry.

“One of the tenants of universal design is creating these spaces and resources that are used by everyone,” DeGeyter said. "That really pushes us to de-emphasize or eliminate stairs when possible.”

Another feature of the redesign is the implementation of a public space that can be used for library programming or community meetups. The plaza does not currently offer a space that is ideal for gatherings, DeGeyter said.

Increasing the footprint of the entry paths requires that the current greenery outside the library is either removed or relocated. That greenery includes a memorial bristlecone pine tree honoring longtime library employee John Wahl -- which staff said could be difficult to transplant.

The second concept put forth by the design team looks to preserve both that tree and the position of the library’s current signage, and was favored by a majority of councilmembers.