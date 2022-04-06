Dana Kamberg: Painting portraits of mental health in Flagstaff

Under barred windows, in the corner of the black-and-white-tiled room, is a burning pile of laundry beside a washing machine. An outline of a woman’s face floats in a liminal space outlined on the floor below. Her expression is vacant. The eyes look outward, refusing to meet a pair of red and blackened hands turned toward her appearing menacing.

One doesn’t know if they push or pull her from the flames.

The scene described is the prototype for local Flagstaff artist Dana Kamberg’s exhibition, “Finding Water in The Desert.”

The exhibition "is a series focused on telling the stories around mental health, survival and healing within the Flagstaff Community,” the “About the Project” page reads. “While we live in a place with incredible eco-diversity, the desert is not always a friend -- it can be formidable and weathering without the proper support or resources.”

The metaphor explains a problem that Kamberg, along with many others, feel is an issue in Flagstaff: a lack of recognition toward mental health issues and resources in the area. Those issues, coupled with stigmas and false perceptions about certain disorders, is what Kamberg says led her to explore the topic in her latest project.

“I’m hoping to open a door where people can feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and I want to showcase disorders that people attach certain stigmas to,” Kamberg said. “Remove the villainous idea of BPD (borderline personality disorder) or harder illnesses people cope with because some are easier to mask.”

Kamberg is no stranger to the struggles of mental illness, having been diagnosed with a major depressive disorder and a general anxiety disorder from a young age, for which she currently gets clinical treatment.

Kamberg said she feels grateful for her treatment -- a combination of therapy and “meds” -- but expresses that others sometimes aren't so lucky.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness states that one in five American citizens are afflicted with a mental illness and one in 20 face a serious mental illness. Less than half, however, received treatment in 2020 and about 60% of serious mental health patients received treatment.

Moreover, all 15 counties in Arizona include places considered Health Professional Shortage Areas specifically for mental health, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Growing up in suburban Arizona, Kamberg noticed the prevalence of mental health issues in many people she knew -- most notably her mother, whose personal experience with BPD taught Kamberg what an untreated disorder looks like and could lead to.

“In like the 1950s, they were still doing these bizarre studies on brains and still doing lobotomies and still like boiling people because it was so misunderstood.” Kamberg said. “So they [her parents] carried those stigmas for the longest time, and before that it was probably even worse.”

That sort of generational trauma is what Kamberg believes led to the villainization of her mother’s disorder in the first place and a cause of some dysfunctions within her family unit.

“I think the idea behind this project kind of stems largely from me trying to find a way to seek justice for her,” Kamberg said.

Through her exhibition, Kamberg intends to highlight five voices from the Flagstaff community with varying diagnoses, using different colors and texture to highlight aspects of certain disorders.

The work will not be Kamberg’s first exploration with mental health issues as artistic concepts. Previously, her work was featured in a gallery at The Heartbox in Flagstaff. The series called “Anxious Ladies” put a face to the feeling of anxiety that Kamberg carries with her on a steady basis.

It was the first gallery opening in Flagstaff since the pandemic had begun and coincided with the return of the First Friday ArtWalk. Kamberg wanted to exemplify those feelings of isolation and general grief in her work, something that Jill Sans, a tattoo artist and the curator of the event, said was “something we all could relate to at that time.”

Sans said she was approached by Kamberg, who already had the series of portraits prepared to collaborate on a gallery in that vein. The work was hosted there for three months.

“Her show brought in a lot of people kind of on their own time,” Sans said. “Usually we’ll see a big rush of people for the opening, but people specifically came to her show for the three months it was there.”

Sans and Kamberg partnered with Native Americans for Community Action (NACA), specifically their behavioral health unit, and donated 10% of the proceeds of all work sold.

“A lot of people don't know about [NACA] within our community when they do have a behavioral health department,” Sans said. “So it was a really cool experience to have the real-world experience within our community and then Dana's personal experience and what she went through to kind of bridge those two together.”

Kamberg’s work with The Heartbox and NACA gained her a nomination for a Viola Award in the “Emerging Artists” category. The Viola Awards have been hosted annually in Flagstaff for 14 years as a way to celebrate creative excellence.

Kamberg shares the nomination with local artists Ember Crowley, Tyrrell Tapaha and recording artist iiwaa. The awards are set to be presented on April 30.

Making connections

Currently, Kamberg works jobs at the Orpheum Theater doing marketing and at Flagstaff High School as an instructional assistant in the screenprinting lab under her mentor and friend, Kayley Quick. Quick, who has taught graphic design for seven years at Flagstaff High School, says Kamberg is someone who “brings a spark” into her life.

Quick previously hired and worked with Kamberg on the Salsa Brava mural unveiled last July to general praise.

Quick believes work like Kamberg’s is important to the art scene in Flagstaff, a place where commercial work thrives and landscapes of mountain ranges and picturesque nature scenes are the norm.

“Dana is spearheading work in a very positive and progressive way that needs to be introduced to the community, because we're not seeing that much of that style,” Quick said. “The market for it is hard, because a lot of times it's easier for people to find something that is lovely to them. Having pieces like Dana's that really evoke a lot of emotion and thought for the average person, it opens them up and might help them connect with the subject like mental health deeper than maybe they would otherwise.”

Quick isn’t afraid to share her mental health journey, having been diagnosed as bipolar and ADHD, and noting that she also grew up in an environment where mental health issues were villainized. Quick hopes Kamberg’s work can continue to reach people and inspire them to be bold in the face of mental health disorders.

“Dana's only 25, which is insane to me, the quality of work that she produces and her work ethic,” Quick said. “She is just blossoming into such a beautiful artistic community member, and the things that she is going to evolve and get into as she ages is going to be beyond incredible.”

For Kamberg, she isn’t sure what her future holds for her.

“I'm just trying to make it through my master’s, so my current goal is to put this exhibition together,” Kamberg said. “That’s my largest goal right now.”

She expresses an interest, however, in opening up her own art studio where she can showcase other artists' work, saying that would be her “ultimate dream.”

Kamberg’s work might put one at a feeling of unease and force the audience to connect with an uncomfortable feeling. If her work is the emotional storm cloud in the room, Kamberg herself sticks out in bright contrast as a beam of sun to those around her. While shouldering an undeserved insecurity as most artists do, Kamberg still manages to appear smiling and easygoing.

When asked how she plans to paint mental health in a new light, she gave the apt response:

“One stroke at a time.”

The exhibit runs through May 29 at The HeArt Box. For more info, visit https://www.theheartbox.space/aprilmay-2021.

