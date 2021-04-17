County looks to increase vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases rise for third straight week

Flagstaff residents have been administered the highest total doses of the vaccine, while Page and tribal communities have seen the highest vaccination rates proportionate to population size, according to data from the CCHS.

To address vaccine rate issues, the county vaccination site at Fort Tuthill is now offering non-appointment vaccinations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those with appointments will have first priority, and both walk up and drive up vaccinations are available to all residents.

The county will also offer pop-up clinics throughout northern Arizona to provide even greater access without the need for an appointment. The first pop-up took place Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the CCHS parking lot in Flagstaff.

Health directors will look to mobilize those vaccination efforts, potentially organizing events in outlying communities or specific neighborhoods.

Vaccine appointments are currently only offered to residents age 18 and older, but a state-operated vaccine clinic in Flagstaff will begin offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals as young as 16 next week.