County coalition to interview families to better understand overdose deaths

A county health coalition is going to new lengths to understand Coconino County's overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths have increased drastically in both Arizona and across the country in recent years. Coconino County reported 10 overdose fatalities in 2017, 24 in 2018 and 21 in 2019. That number nearly doubled in 2020 with 38 deaths. Opioid overdose deaths in the state reached a high of 1,982 in 2020, a 45% increase from the year prior, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Some experts say the increase can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others speculate that it's due to the surge of fentanyl on the market.

There's no knowing what caused the spike currently and the only way to find out is to ask. That's why Coconino County's Health and Human Services (CCHS) department will start interviewing the family members of those who died by overdose.

The fatality review team first started studying overdose deaths as part of a statewide initiative in late 2018, according to Candice Koenker, who oversees the CCHHS Opioid Prevention Program Manager. The team is composed of the Health and Human Services department in addition to a variety of other agencies ranging from local law enforcement and courts to The Guidance Center, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, Northern Arizona Healthcare and others.

The team first identifies anyone who died of an overdose-related death before getting any relevant records from the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, law enforcement, courts and other available documents to better understand the individual. That information is used to create a case summary that's reviewed by the team to identify any points where steps could have been taken to avoid a fatal overdose, Koenker explained. This can range from shifts in the person's life to additional points of contact, education or system changes.

But that's just one perspective; families can provide a different perspective that court documents or medical records likely never could. Koenker hopes speaking with the families may provide additional information that could be crucial to preventing future deaths, like any relevant social and family history.

"My hope is by getting information from the family interviews, we can get ideas for prevention as well," she said.

They will aim to interview someone personally connected with the person if their family isn't an option.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the initiative in a recent meeting. Family interviews are expected to start in the coming months in partnership with Northern Arizona University.

The 2019 report – the most recent available – found that many of the individuals who fatally overdosed had a record of significant medical issues or chronic pain. A large fraction also had a record of prior treatment for substance use disorder, a reported mental health diagnosis or a criminal record.

