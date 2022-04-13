Coral Evans to be honored as one of Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women

Coral Evans, a former mayor of Flagstaff, will be honored at a luncheon celebrating the 48 Most Intriguing Women of Arizona.

The event will officially recognize the honorees selected from across the state and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29, at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel.

The hosting organization, 48 Women, was created to honor women from diverse backgrounds whose leadership and commitment have contributed in a positive way to the future of Arizona.

Evans, who is a third-generation Arizonan, holds a Ph.D. in sustainability education and currently serves as the northern Arizona director for the office of Sen. Mark Kelly. She also served on the Flagstaff City Council for nearly nine years before being elected mayor in 2016.

Evans first ran for office to help save the Dunbar School, a “much loved community center” in Flagstaff’s Southside neighborhood.

“I grew up with stories of Dunbar. Then when I heard that the city was looking to sell it and tear it down, I knew we needed to save it,” Evans told the Arizona Daily Sun. “This is a part of history. I grew up with an appreciation of this history, knowing where you come from, knowing not to make the same mistakes again.”

The effort was successful and the Dunbar School, which was desegregated in 1954, was renamed and re-designated as the Murdoch Center. The center now serves as a historical landmark, community gathering space and proverbial home of the Southside Community Association (SCA). Evans produces a monthly Lived Black Experience CommUnity Dialogue Series on behalf of the SCA that “seeks to provide historical context and current viewpoints to many of the complicated issues our country is experiencing regarding race, space and inclusion.”

After her term as mayor, Evans ran for a Arizona House of Representatives seat in 2020. After that, she accepted her current position in Kelly’s office.

“I love my community and I think it’s such an honor to be able to represent them," she said. "I love the way we come together when we have major issues, the conversations we have about the struggles and the conflicts we have with our different values and the best way to move forward from them."

She continues to serve the Flagstaff community as managing director for the Sunnyside Community Association.

Other honorees of the event include Sian Proctor, the first African-American woman to pilot a spacecraft as part of the SpaceX mission; Amy Bockerstette, a collegiate golfer who is the first person with Down syndrome to receive an athletic scholarship to attend college, and the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate championship; and Dr. Cara Christ, who led Arizona’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Past honorees have included Ambassador Cindy McCain, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Nicola Winkel, Founder of the Arizona Coalition for Military Families, Gerda Weissmann Klein, author, historian, speaker and Holocaust survivor, and Diane Humetewa, the first female Native American U.S. Attorney

Tickets to the luncheon are $200 per person, with table sponsorships ranging from $2,000-$50,000. Tickets can be purchased through the 48 Women website or by calling 602- 896-9000. Deadline for purchase is 5 p.m. on April 28. To register, or for more information, visit https://www.48women.org/.

